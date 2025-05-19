Catalans Dragons ‘lick their wounds’ after damaging period

CATALANS DRAGONS are in recovery mode following a demanding three weeks of fixtures (and three defeats) in the UK, including a ten-day training camp in Leeds to cover Magic Weekend and the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Coach Steve McNamara said, “We’ve spent a lot of time together in an intense environment and we need to let the players have a break.

“We’ve come off a really tough schedule, so we need to get some rest, refresh and regroup.”

McNamara will welcome back second rower Elliott Whitehead from suspension for Saturday’s Round 12 home fixture against Wigan Warriors and he will be hoping for good news on fellow senior players Ben Garcia (groin), as well as Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson and Julian Bousquet, all of whom have knee injuries.

“We have a lot of senior players out right now and while some of our younger boys have come in and done a good job, it’s just not quite good enough, clearly as we saw at St Helens (a 40-0 defeat).

“We’re going to have to lick our wounds, but we’ll get up and go again.”

McNamara refused to comment upon media speculation linking him with a possible switch to Leeds Rhinos next season. He is currently contracted until the end of 2026 at Catalans.