Catalans Dragons’ reserve side beat Albi to win prestigious Lord Derby Coupe de France

ALBI TIGERS 18 ST ESTEVE CATALAN 26

STEVE BRADY, Parc Des Sports Et De L’Amitié, Narbonne, Saturday

A BLISTERING start for the Dragons followed by a flourishing finish was enough to bring the Lord Derby Coupe De France back to Perpignan for the first time since 2018.

Poor Albi must wonder what they need to do to lift the famous old trophy, last taken by the Tigers way back in 1974, because a mid-game revival inspired by the irrepressible Tony Gigot looked likely to win the match.

With fellow former Catalans Dragons’ first-teamers Mickaël Goudemand and Corentin Le Cam in the Albi team there was enough experience to finish the game when they led 18-16 early in the second half.

But the young reserve side for the Super League Dracs finished with a flourish as two wingers’ tries in either corner put blood and gold ribbons on the trophy.

“We attacked the match very strongly right from the start,” said Rémi Casty, joint coach alongside fellow former Dragon Justin Murphy.

“But we always knew they were going to get their second wind, Albi are a very good side.

“They came back strongly but we’re proud that our young players didn’t panic. They showed composure and confidence to finish on top and they fully deserve every credit.”

The youngest squad in the Super XIII championship, St Estève Catalan are in a three-way fight with Albi and Carcassonne for the French title this year.

And despite their youth there is plenty of Super League experience with César Rougé, Tanguy Zenon and Franck Maria all on display in Narbonne for the final.

The Catalans raced to an early 16-0 lead with tries from Florian Vailhen and Bruno Castany, who added two penalty goals after just 15 minutes.

But the Tigers showed their teeth with two tries of their own in rapid succession for Hnaloan Budden and Nittim Pedrero putting them in touching distance, 10-16 at half-time.

They were pegged back when halfback Brad Wall was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Léo Darrelatour early in the second period, but incredibly took the lead with a powerful burst and try for Clément Tailhades, converted by Gigot who also added a penalty goal.

The twelve-man Tigers looked likely winners but the crucial twist came on either flank for the Babydracs with dashing Darrelatour in at one corner in the 56th minute, then the denouement from fellow winger Corentin Rey six minutes from the end.

It was the third victory this season for the Dragons over Albi and the Tigers will need to shrug off this psychological blow if they are to be successful come the Super XIII finals.

Coach Joris Canton needs to find a new formula if Albi are to win the race for the French title for the first time since 1977, because on this resilient and resourceful form the young Dragons look capable of doing the double.

“We’re really frustrated right now, we thought we had done enough to win but we started badly and it took too much out of us to fully recover and finish the game,” said Canton.

“It’s painful right now but we still have so much to play for this season. We will quickly recover from this.”

GAMESTAR: Captain Thibauld Margalet steadied the ship for the Catalans with a controlled and composed display from loose-forward when Albi’s comeback looked decisive.

GAMEBREAKER: It took until six minutes from the end until this see-saw game was concluded with a try by the corner flag from winger Corentin Rey.

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

1 Romain Franco

2 Nittim Pedrero

3 Hnaloan Budden

4 Adrien Salies

5 Théo Ginguet

6 Brad Wall

7 Tony Gigot

8 Ben Shea

9 Mathieu Liauzin

10 Chase Bernard

11 Jayson Goffin

12 Corentin Le Cam

13 Mickaël Goudemand

Subs (all used)

14 Clément Tailhades

15 Maxime Puech

16 Tristan Dupuy

17 Louis Tailhades

Tries: Budden (27), Pedrero (35), Tailhades (50)

Goals: Gigot 3/4

Sin bin: Wall (43) – dangerous tackle

DRAGONS

1 Tanguy Zenon

2 Léo Darrelatour

3 Lenny Marc

4 Clément Martin

5 Corentin Rey

6 César Rougé

7 Bruno Castany

8 Franck Maria

9 Yacine Ben Abdeslem

10 Florian Vailhen

11 Loan Castano

12 Lucas Tignol

13 Thibauld Margalet

Subs (all used)

14 Robin Hugues

15 Giovanni Descalzi

16 Renaud Lapiere

17 Valentin Fernandez

Tries: Vailhan (3), Castany (14), Darrelatour (56), Rey (72)

Goals: Castany 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-14, 0-16, 4-16, 10-16; 16-16, 18-16, 18-20, 18-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Tony Gigot; Dragons: Thibauld Margalet

Penalty count: 8-6

Half-time: 10-16

Referee: Geoffrey Poumes

Attendance: 4,488