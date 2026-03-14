Catalans Dragons shut out Oldham

CATALANS DRAGONS 58​ OLDHAM 0​

RICKY WILBY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday

FORMER Oldham star Phoenix Laulu-Togagae’e ran the show as Catalans ran in eleven tries to march into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a demolition job.

Laulu-Togagae’e, who spent two years on loan at Oldham from Hull KR before moving to France for this season, split the Championship side’s defence time and time again, laying on a number of tries for his team-mates and scoring one himself.

As these sides met for the first time in any competition, Oldham produced a spirited performance but were ultimately overcome by the quality and experience of their top-flight hosts.

Catalans had a second former Oldham loan player in Harvey Wilson while the Roughyeds halfback Josh Drinkwater, who starred in the Dragons’ 2018 Challenge Cup final win.

From the opening whistle, Catalans showed why they are regarded as one of the dark horses to reach the Super League play-offs, taking early control of territory and possession.

Their forward pack laid the platform through strong carries and quick rucks, forcing Oldham to defend resolutely during a sustained spell of pressure.

Catalans eventually broke through with the first try of the afternoon on ten minutes. A sharp attacking move saw the ball chipped to the corner by Toby Sexton and taken by Leny Marc, who collected and touched down in the corner.

The first of five successful conversions from Sexton extended their early advantage and Marc added his second just five minutes later, as smart play by Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet sent the 19-year-old over again.

Sexton was at his creative best, racing down the right before putting a grubber kick behind the defensive line and Marc was on hand to register his hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes.

Sexton failed to add the extras to the latter two tries but it didn’t matter, as Catalans were scoring at will.

Three more tries in six minutes, for Léo Darrélatour, Tevita Satae and Laulu-Togaga’e, and two Sexton goals saw the Dragons’ lead move to 30 points at the break.

After the break, buoyed by an early penalty, Oldham went on the attack, but solid defence from the home side prevented the visitors from opening their account.

Catalans then resumed their procession as Kruise Leeming touched down in the 49th minute, Sexton converting.

Laulu-Togaga’e then sent Zac Lipowicz over to add an eighth try of the game for Catalans three minutes later as Catalans were running riot. This time Sexton could not convert and the score remained 40-0.

Brilliant play from Togaga’e against his former team broke the visitors’ defence up the middle as the Oldham middles toiled against their full-time counterparts. He found the supporting Charlie Staines who touched down to score, Sexton this time converting.

Heading into the closing ten minutes, Catalans raised their bat as they brought up the half-century with Sexton turning try-scorer.

And three minutes from time, man of the match Laulu-Togaga’e created another try for Staines as the halfback broke clear, drew the fullback and offloaded.

Aispuro-Bichet added the final two conversions to take the full-time score to 58-0.

While the final score reflected Catalans’ quality, Oldham could take encouragement from a committed performance that highlighted their effort, spirit and willingness to challenge one of the sport’s leading teams.

For Catalans, it was another professional display built on forward dominance, disciplined defence and clinical finishing when opportunities presented themselves.

GAMESTAR: Phoenix Laulu-Togagae’e produced a great performance in the halves against his former side, creating a number of tries and scoring one himself.

GAMEBREAKER: Three tries in 20 minutes put an end to any hopes that the visitors had of clinching a spot in Monday’s quarter-final draw.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Brilliant play from Solomona Faataape in the build-up to Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e’s first-half try had the crowd on its feet.

MATCHFACTS

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

25 Lenny Marc

24 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

4 Solomona Faataape

28 Léo Darrélatour

6 Toby Sexton

14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

16 Josh Allen

9 Alrix Da Costa

17 Romain Navarrete

21 Matthieu Laguerre

20 Zac Lipowicz

18 Harvey Wilson

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Satae

12 Ben Condon

19 Kruise Leeming

31 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui

Also in 21-man squad

7 Lewis Dodd

22 Josh Simm

30 Alexis Lis

Tries: Marc (11, 17, 20), Darrélatour (32), Satae (35) Laulu-Togaga’e (38), Leeming (49), Lipowicz (53), Staines (60, 77), Sexton (71)

Goals: Sexton 5/9, Aispuro-Bichet 2/2

OLDHAM

7 Riley Dean

21 Tom Nisbet

5 Jake Bibby

4 Ben Davies

2 Kieron Dixon

6 Morgan Smith

23 Josh Drinkwater

8 Jack Ormandroyd

9 Matty Wildie

18 Jaron Purcell

11 Matty Ashurst

16 Ewan Moore

12 Ryan Lannon

Subs (all used)

3 Ben O’Keefe

13 Adam Milner

14 Cole Geyer

15 Ted Chapelhow

18th man (not used)

25 Sam Littler

Also in 21-man-squad

1 Jack Walker

10 Owen Farnworth

24 Marcus Geener

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 30-0; 36-0, 40-0, 46-0, 52-0, 58-0

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Phoenix Laulu-Togagae’e; Oldham: Jack Ormandroyd

Penalty count: 2-3

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: James Vella