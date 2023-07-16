Catalans Dragons star Adam Keighran’s move to Super League rivals confirmed

CATALANS DRAGONS star Adam Keighran’s move to a Super League has been confirmed by the club this Sunday night.

The 26-year-old, who has played at centre, stand-off and hooker, will join the Wigan Warriors after the completion of the current season with the Catalans Dragons.

He began his career at Penrith Panthers playing in the New South Wales Cup where he was picked as one of two centres of the year, before making his first grade debut for the New Zealand Warriors in Round One of the 2019 season.

He then had two seasons at the Sydney Roosters making 17 NRL appearances before joining the Catalans Dragon for the 2023 season.

Adam Keighran said: “My family and I are looking forward to the next 2 years at Wigan.

“I’m eager to continue learning and improving my game under the staff there, learn the history of the Club and hoping to add to the success the Club already has.”

Wigan head coach Matt Peet added: “We are excited to welcome Adam and his family to Wigan.

“His form for Catalans has been excellent this season and I look forward to working with him. He will bring athleticism and a high skill level to our back line.”