Catalans Dragons star Luke Keary slams Super League and Sky Sports

CATALANS DRAGONS star Luke Keary has slammed Super League and Sky Sports.

The veteran playmaker joined the French side from Sydney Roosters for the 2025 Super League season.

But, it’s fair to say that Keary isn’t a fan of the competition and wants the NRL – which has been linked with a 33 percent takeover of the competition – to do something drastic.

“If (the NRL) don’t buy it, they’re in a lot of trouble … all the players are open to it,” Keary told Wide World of Sports.

“I’ll go on the record saying (the Super League) is in such a bad way, the game is horrendous over here.

“It’s the product, the coverage, the news around the game, there is zero. There is zero.

“Just the top teams have (strong) support and that is it.

“You watch the games, they’re near unwatchable. The way Sky do it now, or whoever’s got it, it’s near unwatchable, and the players all know it. I can’t follow it and I f—ing play in it.

“You can’t watch the games, it’s so bad … it’s horrendous. The coverage and everything, and because we’re in France too they don’t show the games.

“I watch more NRL than Super League. NRL is super easy to watch on the app.

“One thing I’ve appreciated over here, seeing the state of the Super League (is) how good of a place (the NRL) is in. The product, the support, it’s in such a good spot.

“They’re on their knees, like they’re literally on their knees begging for the NRL (to buy in). Then you look at it … it’ll take that much work for them to turn it around.

“They’re in a different market here, it’s hard with the football, but at the rate they’re going … I think the St Helens boss did an interview a few weeks ago and he just basically said, ‘we’re all like hemorrhaging so much money’.

“He’s basically pleading that they come in and take it … and the players all want it.”