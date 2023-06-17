Catalans Dragons star Tyrone May linked with major club move

CATALANS DRAGONS star Tyrone May is being linked with a major club move.

The Samoan international has impressed during his short stint at the Stade Gilbert Brutus so far, scoring four tries in 29 appearances but missed most of the opening few months of the 2023 Super League season due to a serious hip injury.

Now, though, the Daily Telegraph is linking the 26-year-old with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs where he is set to sign a multi-year deal.

May was part of the Penrith Panthers’ NRL Premiership winning side back in 2021 before he was sacked for ” a serious breach of contractual obligations” in the wake of the club’s Grand Final success.

He has since resurrected his career in the south of France, but looks destined to be heading back Down Under.

May had previously told League Express how he was driven to playing alongside his two brothers back in the NRL one day, with Terrell at the Sydney Roosters and Tiny at the Panthers.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but I do like it here. There is no rush for me to go anywhere else or make a decision on that yet,” May said.

“I need to discuss it with my brothers and then we will make a decision as a family. My ambition is not to return to the NRL in general, my ambition is to play with both my brothers together at one club.

“How that plays out I guess we will see what happens but that’s the ultimate goal. I want to do our family proud all together.”