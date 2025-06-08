Challenge Cup Final disciplinary: Hull KR and Warrington Wolves stars could be in hot water

THE 2025 Challenge Cup is in Hull KR’s hands for the first time in 45 years after an 8-6 win over Warrington Wolves.

But, with the Super League campaign continuing this weekend, both Rovers and Warrington may be sweating over potential disciplinary concerns later this afternoon.

In just the fourth minute, Warrington’s Paul Vaughan was hit high by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Of course, the mitigating factor – as explained by referee Liam Moore – was that Vaughan was slipping as he went into contact, but other players have been cited for such actions already this season.

Barely four minutes later, the Wolves’ Josh Thewlis was hit hard by winger Joe Burgess as the former took a towering Mikey Lewis bomb.

Again, after another talking to by referee Moore, Burgess was not sinbinned with Thewlis dropping suddenly in front of Burgess.

The last disciplinary talking point was around the midway point in the first-half as Lewis was taken high by Warrington’s Ben Currie.

The resulting penalty allowed Lewis to send Rovers into a 2-0 lead, with Currie also being allowed to stay on the field.