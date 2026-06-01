Challenge Cup Final TV viewing figures show sharp decline

THE 2026 Challenge Cup Final not only flattered to deceive in terms of attendance, but television viewing figures were also down.

According to Rugby League On TV, viewing figures for the men’s Challenge Cup Final, which kicked off at 3pm, peaked at 933,000 on BBC One, with the average figure throughout the broadcast sitting at 798,000.

Wigan Warriors battered Hull KR 40-10, but the 2025 final saw Rovers just snatch victory against Warrington Wolves.

And the numbers reflect the contrast between the two games.

The 2025 final was watched by an average viewership of around 1 million, peaking at 1.2 million, signifying a large percentage drop from 2025 to 2026.

The women’s Challenge Cup Final, which kicked off at 11.45am, also saw a decrease in audience figures on BBC Two.

It averaged just 188,000, peaking at 249,000, whereas the average in 2025 almost hit 250,000.