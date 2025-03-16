Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Hull FC, St Helens, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League and Championship players make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons

Back to his best against Featherstone.

2. Nick Cotric – Catalans Dragons

Had a powerful game against Featherstone with two tries to add.

3. Harry Robertson – St Helens

Another week, another Team of the Week for St Helens’ Harry Robertson who was superb against Leeds.

4. Oliver Gildart – Hull KR

Hull KR ran rings round Oldham in the outside backs and Oliver Gildart was at the forefront of that.

5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC

Notched a hat-trick in Hull’s incredible win over Wigan.

6. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show against Batley.

7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC

Ran the show superbly against Wigan.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Another barnstorming performance from Herman Ese’ese in the shock over Wigan.

9. Kai Morgan – Salford Red Devils

Kai Morgan has been a ray of sunshine for Salford so far in 2025, and he produced a stellar performance against Bradford.

10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity

Yet another barnstorming display from Mike McMeeken in the win over Huddersfield.

11. Isaiah Vagana – Wakefield Trinity

Was brilliant against Huddersfield.

12. Kallum Watkins – Salford Red Devils

Captain Fantastic led from the front for Salford against Bradford.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Proved his worth in a big forward battle against Leeds.

Substitutes

14. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Another dynamic display from Jez Litten who is quickly becoming one of Super League’s greatest number nines.

15. Connor Wynne – Featherstone Rovers

Grabbed two tries against Catalans in the south of France – no mean feat.

16. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

Had his best game in a Wakefield shirt.

17. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

Continued his bright start to the season in the thrashing of Batley.