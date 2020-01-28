Challenge Cup third round draw revealed

The British Army have been handed home advantage against amateur opposition as they aim to continue their Coral Challenge Cup run next month.

The Army will now play Ince Rose Bridge after defeating Hull base Skirlaugh in the second round.

The tie of the round will see Keighley take on Newcastle in a clash between two of League 1’s early favourites.

The draw was held at Rochdale Hornets and they were drawn against NCL York Acorn, with amateur side Rochdale Mayfield set to take on North Wales Crusaders.

The ties will be played on the weekend of February 8-9, with the Fourth Round draw in Halifax on Monday February 10.

Coral Challenge Cup Third Round (ties to be played February 8-9): Workington Town v West Bowling, British Army v Ince Rose Bridge, Leigh Miners Rangers v Bentley, Rochdale Mayfield v North Wales Crusaders, Thornhill Trojans v Doncaster, Siddal v West Hull, Barrow v London Skolars, Hunslet v Coventry Bears, Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder, Rochdale Hornets v York Acorn, West Wales Raiders v Underbank Rangers.