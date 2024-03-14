Championship 2024: Club-by-club preview and squads

BARROW RAIDERS

BARROW failed to match the heights of their 2022 play-off charge last year, finishing eleventh, and staying clear of relegation concerns will be the first aim. Paul Crarey has brought in ten new faces Salford duo James Greenwood and Matty Costello (both previously on loan at the Raiders) and halfback Brad Walker from Keighley, and the early signs have been encouraging as they topped their all-Cumbrian 1895 Cup group.

Squad: 1 Luke Cresswell, 2 Ryan Shaw, 3 Matty Costello, 4 Shane Toal, 5 Andrew Bulman, 6 Brad Walker, 7 Ryan Johnston, 8 Greg Burke, 9 Josh Wood, 10 Ellis Gillam, 11 Charlie Emslie, 12 Jarrad Stack, 13 James Greenwood, 14 Luke Broadbent, 15 Tom Wilkinson, 16 Max Clarke, 17 Brett Carter, 18 Adam Jackson, 19 Dan Toal, 20 Ramon Silva, 22 Harvey Makin, 23 Tom Walker, 24 Mike Ogunwole.

BATLEY BULLDOGS

IT’S a new era for Batley after four years under the charge of Craig Lingard, whose achievements in reaching two finals earned him the Castleford hot seat. Long-serving assistant Mark Moxon has stepped up to be head coach and oversaw four successive wins before elimination from the 1895 Cup at Sheffield. The experienced additions of hooker Brandon Moore and prop Luke Cooper are already having a positive impact.

Squad: 1 Robbie Butterworth, 2 Dale Morton, 3 Kieran Buchanan, 4 George Senior, 5 Elliot Kear, 6 Ben White, 7 Josh Woods, 8 Adam Gledhill, 9 Alistair Leak, 10 Luke Cooper, 11 Dane Manning, 12 Lucas Walshaw, 13 James Brown, 14 Oli Burton, 15 Nyle Flynn, 16 Michael Ward, 17 Luke Blake, 18 Joe Burton, 19 Joe Gibbons, 20 Dave Gibbons, 21 Greg Johnson, 22 Paul Chitakunye, 23 Josh Rhodes, 24 Jonny Mitsias, 25 Brandon Moore.

BRADFORD BULLS

THERE is more positivity around Bradford than in recent years as Eamon O’Carroll takes over a side that finished third last term. Hooker Mitch Souter has impressed since arriving from Canberra and could form a strong combination with halfbacks Lee Gaskell and Jordan Lilley, while ex-Featherstone duo Daniel Smith and John Davies have beefed up the pack. A home Challenge Cup exit to Widnes is their only setback thus far.

Squad: 1 Tom Holmes, 2 Ben Blackmore, 3 Joe Arundel, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Jorge Taufua, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Jordan Lilley, 8 Jordan Baldwinson, 9 George Flanagan, 10 Ebon Scurr, 12 Chester Butler, 13 Michael Lawrence, 14 John Davies, 15 Daniel Smith, 16 Keven Appo, 17 Eribe Doro, 18 Mitch Souter, 19 Sam Hallas, 20 Billy Jowitt, 21 Jayden Myers, 22 Will Oakes, 23 Dan Okoro, 24 Aidan McGowan, 25 Corey Johnson, 30 Eliot Peposhi, – Zac Fulton.

DEWSBURY RAMS

DEWSBURY enjoyed a fine League One title-winning season but the architect, Liam Finn, has left for Halifax. Dale Ferguson has stepped up from the playing squad to be a rookie head coach and with much of the squad – including the majority of their ten arrivals – similarly inexperienced at this level, it could be a difficult season ahead, particularly if heavy 1895 Cup defeats to Keighley and Bradford are anything to go by.

Squad: 1 Owen Restall, 2 Perry Whiteley, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 4 Bailey O’Connor, 5 Lewis Carr, 6 Paul Sykes, 7 Calum Turner, 8 Jimmy Beckett, 9 Jacob Hookem, 10 Ronan Dixon, 11 Brad Graham, 12 Matt Garside, 13 Louis Collinson, 15 Joe Summers, 16 Elliot Morris, 17 Jackson Walker, 18 Davey Dixon, 19 Travis Corion, 20 Curtis Davies, 21 Marcus Walker, 22 Bailey Dawson, 24 Joel Russell, 25 Harry Copley, 26 Jamie Field, 27 Joe Hird.

DONCASTER

AFTER nine years away, Doncaster are back in the second tier and they are keen to make up for lost time. The League One play-off winners have recruited lots of players with huge experience at this level or higher, with Craig Hall, Luke Briscoe, Reece Lyne and Pauli Pauli among the fresh faces. They haven’t shone in the cups, losing to Sheffield and Widnes, but should improve over time in the hands of Richard Horne.

Squad: 1 Elliot Hall, 2 Tom Halliday, 3 Brad Hey, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Luke Briscoe, 6 Ben Johnston, 7 Connor Robinson, 8 Keelan Foster, 9 Greg Burns, 10 Suaia Matagi, 11 Sam Smeaton, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 13 Loui McConnell, 14 Alex Holdstock, 15 Joe Lovodua, 16 Pauli Pauli, 17 Josh Guzdek, 18 Jose Kenga, 19 Craig Hall, 20 Brad Knowles, 21 Tyla Hepi, 22 Misi Taulapapa, 23 Jason Tali, 24 Watson Boas, 26 Jude Thompson, 27 Brett Ferres.

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS

FEW clubs have faced as much upheaval in the off-season as Featherstone, who were planning for Super League until being stunned by London in last year’s play-off semis. Only nine players have stayed on and recruitment continues, especially following the shock departure of captain Ben Reynolds after only three appearances. Aussie prop Jayden Tanner, Connor Wynne and Harry Bowes are promising young additions as Rovers start afresh.

Squad: 1 Caleb Aekins, 2 Connor Wynne, 3 Josh Hardcastle, 4 Greg Minikin, 5 Gareth Gale, 7 Thomas Lacans, 8 Gadwin Springer, 9 Connor Jones, 10 Nathan Massey, 11 Brad Day, 12 Jack Bussey, 13 Danny Addy, 14 Harry Bowes, 15 McKenzie Yei, 16 Wellington Albert, 17 Brad England, 18 Moris Kamano, 19 Manoa Wacokecoke, 20 Keenan Tomlinson, 21 Oliver Farrar, 22 Dean Roberts, 23 Jack Arnold, 24 Charlie Harris, 25 Jayden Tanner, – Paul Turner.

HALIFAX PANTHERS

BIG-name signings Gareth Widdop and Greg Eden have put plenty of eyes on Halifax, but it’s another addition who will likely be most important to their fortunes. After leading Dewsbury to the League One title, former player Liam Finn has returned to the club as coach to replace Simon Grix. Their only defeat so far was his first game in charge at Oldham, which ended their 1895 Cup defence. A play-off return will be expected.

Squad: 1 James Woodburn-Hall, 2 Greg Eden, 3 Zack McComb, 4 Ben Crooks, 5 James Saltonstall, 6 Louis Jouffret, 7 Joe Keyes, 8 Adam Tangata, 9 Adam O’Brien, 11 Ben Kavanagh, 12 Matty Gee, 13 Jacob Fairbank, 15 Ryan Lannon, 16 Will Calcott, 17 Ben Tibbs, 18 Brandon Douglas, 19 Connor Davies, 20 Tom Inman, 21 Olly Davies, 22 Ben Hursey, 23 Gareth Widdop, 24 Sam Campbell, 31 Kevin Larroyer.

SHEFFIELD EAGLES

MARK ASTON’S men enjoyed a renaissance last season, finishing fourth before losing in the first play-off round, and their recruitment suggests they want to be fighting at the top again this year. With only seven additions, they’ve been one of the Championship’s quietest clubs, but they’ve brought quality with the likes of Eddie Battye, Alex Foster and Matty Marsh. At the age of 38, Anthony Thackeray will lead the team around once more.

Squad: 1 Matty Marsh, 2 Ben Jones-Bishop, 3 Kris Welham, 4 James Glover, 5 Matty Dawson-Jones, 6 Cory Aston, 7 Anthony Thackeray, 8 Eddie Battye, 9 Vila Halafihi, 10 Tyler Dickinson, 11 Connor Bower, 12 Joel Farrell, 13 Titus Gwaze, 14 Jack Hansen, 15 Evan Hodgson, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Mitch Clark, 18 Aaron Murphy, 19 Izaac Farrell, 20 Lewis Peachey, 21 Ryan Johnson, 22 Kyle Wood, 23 Bayley Liu, 24 Oliver Roberts, 26 Alex Foster, 27 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 29 Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, 30 Ryan Millar.

SWINTON LIONS

SWINTON were among the clubs to survive relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, and they will hope to land in a better position after seeing 17 players leave and twelve arrive. Departing coach Allan Coleman took three players with him to Widnes, while Louis Brogan was poached by Leigh, but the Lions have gained experienced halfback Dec Patton, who led the team well as they won their first four games under Alan Kilshaw.

Squad: 1 Dan Abram, 2 Matty Chrimes, 3 Jake Spedding, 4 Jayden Hatton, 5 Rhys Williams, 6 Dec Patton, 7 Jordy Gibson, 8 Liam Cooper, 9 George Roby, 10 Gavin Bennion, 11 Gav Rodden, 12 Mitch Cox, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Josh Eaves, 15 Dan Spencer-Tonks, 16 Lewis Hall, 17 Matty Fletcher, 18 Jack Stevens, 20 Jack Houghton, 21 Andy Badrock, 22 Cole Oakley, 23 Joe Purcell, 24 Jordan Case, 25 Richard Lepori, 28 Brad Hammond.

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE

THEY missed out in the play-off final last year, but the club gradings have Toulouse in a strong position to return to Super League in 2025. In the meantime, they’ve gone for continuity in their squad, with only four fresh faces, including halfback Ryan Rivett from Newcastle Knights. As well as the advantage of being full-time, they should be fit and fresh for the season, having not entered either cup competition.

Squad: 1 Olly Ashall-Bott, 2 Paul Ulberg, 3 Reuben Rennie, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Ryan Rivett, 7 Jake Shorrocks, 8 Lambert Belmas, 9 Calum Gahan, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Maxime Stefani, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Sitaleki Akauola, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 James Roumanos, 18 Guy Armitage, 19 Benjamin Laguerre, 20 Greg Richards, 22 Dimitri Biscarro, 23 Robin Brochon, 24 Pierre-Jean Lima, – Mac Walsh.

WAKEFIELD TRINITY

DESPITE relegation, things haven’t looked so bright for Wakefield for many years. A big-spending new owner in Matt Ellis, an experienced new coach in Daryl Powell and some impressive new signings make Trinity heavy favourites to win the Championship, all while ticking the right grading boxes to return to Super League in 2025. Few will beat Wakefield at their redeveloped Belle Vue, or anywhere else for that matter.

Squad: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Oli Pratt, 4 Iain Thornley, 5 Lachlan Walmsley, 6 Luke Gale, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Josh Bowden, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Renouf Atoni, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Josh Griffin, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Liam Kay, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Mathieu Cozza, 17 Luke Bain, 20 Toby Boothroyd, 21 Thomas Doyle, 22 Jack Croft, 23 Romain Franco, 24 Myles Lawford, 25 Isaac Shaw, 26 Harvey Smith, 27 Joe Law, 28 Thomas Delaney, 29 Ethan Wood – Derrell Olpherts.

WHITEHAVEN

ONLY by the very tightest of margins are Whitehaven still in the Championship, after finishing level on points with relegated Keighley with a points difference superior by just three. Despite once more tapping into the southern hemisphere talent pool, recruiting Aussie halfback Lachlan Hanneghan and forward Owen McCarron, plus PNG fullback Edene Gebbie, Jonty Gorley’s men will do well to escape the drop again.

Squad: 1 Edene Gebbie, 2 Jake Maizen, 3 Joey Romeo, 4 Will Evans, 5 Curtis Teare, 6 Jamie Doran, 7 Lachlan Hanneghan, 8 Lucas Castle, 9 Callum Phillips, 10 Guy Graham, 11 Ryan King, 12 Connor Holliday, 13 Dion Aiye, 14 Jake Carter, 15 James Newton, 17 Ross Ainley, 18 Perry Singleton, 19 Marcus O’Brien, 20 Owen McCarron, 21 Rio Corkill, 22 Oscar Doran, 23 Evan Lawther, – Dalton Desmond-Walker.

WIDNES VIKINGS

IT’S been a miserable period for Widnes and tensions have already been apparent this season after chief Chris Hamilton’s well-publicised rant towards supporters. A tricky environment, then, for new coach Allan Coleman to have stepped into after impressing on a shoestring budget at Swinton. Since an 1895 Cup loss to his old side, the Vikings have looked tidy, and with Tom Gilmore orchestrating a play-off push is not unrealistic.

Squad: 1 Jack Owens, 2 Ryan Ince, 3 Matt Fleming, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Kieran Dixon, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Callum Field, 9 Matty Fozard, 10 Sam Brooks, 11 Rhodri Lloyd, 12 Danny Langtree, 13 Nick Gregson, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Liam Kirk, 16 Max Roberts, 17 Liam Bent, 19 Sam Wilde, 20 Mike Butt, 21 Ollie Brookes, 22 Ant Walker, 23 Will Tilleke, 24 Lloyd Roby, 30 Martyn Reilly, 31 Dan Murray.

YORK KNIGHTS

YORK sneaked into the play-offs last year after a late-season resurgence, and continuing that momentum will be Andrew Henderson’s task. As well as retaining the core of that squad, two signings in particular should make a huge difference to the Knights, with Richie Myler and Will Dagger added to a spine which already includes Ata Hingano and Liam Harris. Early defeats to Wakefield and Sheffield suggest there is work to do.

Squad: 1 Will Dagger, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Jesse Dee, 4 Jimmy Keinhorst, 5 AJ Towse, 6 Richie Myler, 7 Liam Harris, 8 Ukuma Ta’ai, 9 Will Jubb, 10 Conor Fitzsimmons, 11 Oli Field, 12 Connor Bailey, 13 Jordan Thompson, 14 Nikau Williams, 15 Jack Teanby, 16 Brenden Santi, 17 Ronan Michael, 19 Josh Daley, 20 Taylor Pemberton, 21 James Cunningham, 22 Ata Hingano, 23 Myles Harrison, 24 Levi Edwards, 25 Bailey Antrobus, 26 Alex Donaghy, 27 Harry Price, 28 Brad Ward, 29 Jack Potter, 30 Harvey Reynolds, 31 Francis Coggle.

