Chantelle Crowl caps landmark game as St Helens hammer Barrow Raiders

ST HELENS 90 BARROW RAIDERS 0

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday

CHANTELLE CROWL celebrated her 100th St Helens appearance, and the team almost reached a century of their own against Barrow.

The prop is the first player to reach that mark for Saints, and most impressively every one of those games has been as a starter.

It was fitting, then, that the last of 17 tries scored in an utterly one-sided affair came from Crowl, powering over four minutes from time.

At the other end of the experience scale, there was a debut for Saints Academy player Mia Drescher, who came off the bench for the final quarter.

St Helens’ dominance was absolute, from start to finish. Dani McGifford opened the scoring in each half within two minutes, the latter completing a personal hat-trick.

Vicky Whitfield also scored a treble, in the space of 13 second-half minutes off the bench.

The first half also featured tries from Faye Gaskin, Phoebe Hook, Luci McColm (twice), Rachael Woosey and Rebecca Rotheram.

Woosey doubled up in the second half, alongside two tries from Hollie Bawden and one from Zoe Harris.

Gaskin was successful with eight conversion attempts out of 13 while, of the final four tries, three were improved by McColm.

SAINTS: 22 Rebecca Rotheram, 2 Phoebe Hook, 23 Luci McColm, 18 Rachael Woosey, 25 Dani McGifford, 6 Zoe Harris, 7 Faye Gaskin, 16 Darcy Stott, 9 Katie Mottershead, 10 Chantelle Crowl, 29 Hollie Bawden, 12 Emily Rudge, 14 Naomi Williams. Subs (all used): 8 Vicky Whitfield, 19 Caitlin Taylor, 20 Erin McDonald, 30 Mia Drescher

Tries: McGifford (2, 21, 42), Gaskin (9), Hook (18), McColm (27, 30), Woosey (35, 68), Rotheram (38), Whitfield (44, 52, 57), Bawden (48, 72), Harris (64), Crowl (76); Goals: Gaskin 8/13, McColm 3/4

RAIDERS: 5 Chloe Capstick, 18 Fran Harley, 11 Emily Stirzaker, 4 Claire Hutchinson, 23 Hannah Thompson, 13 Nicole Stewart, 7 Beth Pattinson, 14 Mia Dobson, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 3 Maddie Neale, 1 Vanessa Temple, 15 Leah Cottier. Subs (all used): 2 Shannon Parker, 19 Amy Sunderland, 26 India Jackson, 28 Imogen Smillie

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0, 36-0, 42-0; 46-0, 52-0, 56-0, 62-0, 68-0, 74-0, 78-0, 84-0, 90-0

Half-time: 42-0