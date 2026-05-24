Ciaran Walker steers Whitehaven past Keighley Cougars on the hooter

WHITEHAVEN 16 KEIGHLEY COUGARS 14

JORDAN WEIR, Ortus REC, Sunday

HALFBACK Ciaran Walker scored all Whitehaven’s points including an after-the-hooter penalty-goal which sealed victory.

The home side started on top thanks to a perfectly-timed 40-20 from the returning Jack Newbegin. In the resulting set, there was a tip-tackle on Walker and he took the opportunity from the tee.

Whitehaven were on the front again soon after and former player Lachlan Lanskey took Walker out after the ball had been passed. The Keighley man was yellow carded.

Whitehaven took advantage to claim their sole try of the contest on seven minutes as Walker’s kicked ricocheted back into his hands and he went over before adding the two for 8-0.

The momentum switched to the Cougars, who claimed two tries by the 26th minute.

Dylan Proud was on the end of a fast-paced left-to-right passing move, but Izaac Farrell’s conversion attempt was short.

Then Alfie Dean worked well to level, with Will Groves this time off target from the tee.

The home side had a half-time advantage after two more Walker penalty-goals. There was a high tackle on Brad Brennan then a late challenge on Newbegin.

In the second half, the teams traded errors.

Keighley claimed the first points of that 40 as Farrell broke through Connor Holliday’s attempted tackle to put the ball down under the sticks. Groves converted and it was 14-12 to the Yorkshire side.

There were limited opportunities for the remainder of the half as dropped balls and forward passes were more common the set completions.

Keighley had a score ruled out when Brandon Pickersgill was deemed to have his foot in touch when it seemed impossible for them not to score with a three-on-one overlap.

Max Clarke picked the wrong decision in putting the ball over the top instead of diving over the line and Pickersgill couldn’t stay in the field.

It was penalties which got Whitehaven back the contest and then eventually in front to secure the victory.

George Flanagan was pulled up for a swinging arm on Ellison Holgate in front pf the posts, and it was 14-14.

Farrell failed with a field-goal attempt before after a ball strip, the decisive penalty-goal was put over.

GAMESTAR: Whitehaven stand-off Ciaran Walker.

GAMEBREAKER: Walker’s post-hooter penalty-goal.

MATCHFACTS

WHITEHAVEN

1 Jordan Burns

19 Dave Eccleston

2 Mitchell Todd

4 Ethan Bickerdike

5 Jay Weatherill

6 Ciaran Walker

7 Jack Newbegin

8 Jake Pearce

32 Liam Williamson

20 Marc Shackley

11 Connor Holliday

23 Ben Pearce

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

9 Ellison Holgate

16 Brad Brennan

24 Lewis Brown

35 Jackson Smith

Tries: Walker (7)

Goals: Walker 6/6

COUGARS

1 Connor Sayner

5 Dylan Proud

35 Will Groves

4 Max Clarke

2 Brad Holroyd

23 Brandon Pickersgill

6 Izaac Farrell

10 Jack Teanby

9 Oli Burton

11 Lucas Green

21 Alfie Dean

12 Lachlan Lanskey

13 Aaron Brown

Subs (all used)

8 Dan Parker

14 George Flanagan

17 Jordan Schofield

26 Nathan Rushworth

Tries: Proud (17), Dean (26), Farrell (50)

Goals: Farrell 0/1, Groves 1/2

Sin bin: Lanskey (6) – off-the-ball challenge

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 8-4, 8-8, 10-8, 12-8; 12-14, 14-14, 16-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Whitehaven: Ciaran Walker; Cougars: Brad Holroyd

Penalty count: 12-6

Half-time: 12-8

Referee: Milo McKelvey

Attendance: 585