Clubs set to circle Catalans Dragons prop Tevita Pangai Junior

NRL clubs are set to circle Catalans Dragons prop Tevita Pangai Junior, according to Fox Sports.

Fox Sports hailed the Tonga international for his performance in Catalans’ 26-4 demolition of Castleford Tigers over the weekend in Super League Round Five.

Pangai Junior scored a try and was at his devastating best at The Jungle in torrential rain – and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed back Down Under.

Fox Sports said: “Pangai Junior signed a one-year deal with Catalans and if he continues this form, he’ll be firmly on the radar of NRL teams for 2026 and beyond.”

The 29-year-old made his professional debut with Brisbane Broncos in May 2016 and quickly became an important player in the Brisbane’s squad in NRL, making 14 appearances that season and reaching the NRL semi-finals.

After six seasons with the Broncos where he reached the NRL Final in 2017, losing over Melbourne, he signed for Penrith during the 2021 season. The powerful Tongan prop then went on to win his first NRL title with the Panthers in September 2021.

Following a successful spell at Canterbury Bulldogs from 2022 to 2023, he moved to the Dolphins in 2024 before making the move to Catalans for 2025 on a one-year deal.