Cornwall await final clearance for new Australian signing

CORNWALL are confident of having all the necessary paperwork completed in time for Australian centre Kye Jacobson to make his debut at Rochdale on Sunday.

Jacobson’s arrival was initially held up by visa delays, but the 22-year-old, who was once part of the Newcastle Knights development pathways programme, is now just awaiting final clearance.

“His desire to get over and play has been huge,” explained coach Mike Abbott.

“The lads are excited to get him over and from everything we’ve seen of him, he’s a silky centre and a lot of our wingers will benefit from a player like him in putting them through for tries.”

Jacobson, who has most recently been playing for Macquarie Scorpions in the Newcastle RL competition, added: “I spoke to Mike about what the club was trying to create with new owners, and after hearing that I couldn’t wait to be a part of Cornwall and see what we can create as a team.”