Cornwall in ‘way better shape’ after long wait for League One opener

CORNWALL coach Mike Abbott is confident his side can finally put their early cup exits behind them now that their league campaign has got underway.

A 52-0 home defeat to North Wales Crusaders in the Challenge Cup at the end of January was followed a week later by 64-12 loss at Rochdale in the first preliminary round of the 1895 Cup.

With their first scheduled league game of the season being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Workington, the Choughs return to action for the first time in over a month when they travel north to face the Hornets again tomorrow (Sunday).

“You can’t change results, but those cup games were our pre-season games,” explained Abbott.

“Of course we went in to those games wanting to win, but we were playing teams that had already had some pre-season games so were knocked in like a good cricket bat, and that counts for a lot really.

“Despite the score, I thought we put in a better showing against Rochdale and that came from having that previous game against North Wales.

“Because of the takeover, and that dragging on so long, we didn’t really have much of a pre-season and we only really came together two weeks before that first game.

“We never broadcasted that because we didn’t want that to be an excuse, but since then we’ve had a lot more time training together and we’ll be in way better shape for it, so we’re not panicking.”