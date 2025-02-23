Cory Aston agony as Widnes Vikings earn narrow win over Sheffield Eagles

WIDNES VIKINGS 10 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 8

JAMES GORDON, DCBL Stadium, Sunday

CORY ASTON was unable to land a tricky last-gasp conversion attempt as Widnes held on for a second win out of two league games.

Sheffield were left to rue a number of missed opportunities, despite Morgan Smith’s late try giving them the chance to snatch a draw.

Swirling rain on a chilly afternoon made for greasy conditions, the Vikings making an error from the kick-off and then Ben Jones-Bishop dropping the first meaningful in-play kick.

The Eagles had the better of the first quarter and wasted a couple of good chances, the first when Titus Gwaze broke through the middle and found Aston, whose pass fell to ground.

Then after Sheffield forced a repeat set close to the line, Masi Matongo was penalised for obstruction.

Widnes errors were inviting the visitors onto them, and Max Wood’s drop with his first carry enabled Sheffield to set up camp in the 20 metres again.

Corey Johnson was tackled a metre or so short, then Tyler Dickinson lost possession over the line after gaining it from the subsequent play-the-ball.

Wood was held up over the line at the other end as Widnes created a chance of their own, and they finally broke the deadlock three minutes before the hooter, when a fine long pass by Tom Gilmore on the left found Rhys Williams, who scored wide out on his home debut. Gilmore nailed the touchline conversion.

Sheffield came out for the second half with renewed purpose and Widnes struggled to cope with their line speed.

They forced a drop-out on 47 minutes and from the repeat set, Matty Dawson-Jones showed Mike Butt a clean pair of heels and seared 30 metres along the left touchline to score.

But despite being on the back foot, it was Widnes who scored the next try, Dec Patton taking the ball close to the line and improvising a left-foot short kick which Matty Fleming managed to gather and ground under pressure.

The clearer chances were falling to Sheffield, the bounce off a Smith kick evading Jack Walker’s chase before a break by Smith ended with his pass landing behind Aston with the line at his mercy.

For Widnes, quick hands from Fleming put Butt away down the right and Sheffield scampered back to catch him, the home side neglecting to go for a field-goal and instead being held up short on the left on the next tackle.

It looked like the hosts had done enough to keep Sheffield out until they got a hand in a tackle in midfield and that led to some broken field play. Joel Farrell took the ball forward and it was kept alive through numerous hands before Smith burrowed his way over wide out.

Aston stepped up five yards in from the touchline to attempt to level, but dragged his effort to the left of the posts.

GAMESTAR: Morgan Smith proved an ideal foil for fellow Sheffield halfback Cory Aston but just couldn’t get his side over the line.

GAMEBREAKER: Widnes fans’ hearts were in their mouths right up to the moment Aston dragged his late conversion attempt wide.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

28 Noah Hodkinson

5 Mike Butt

3 Matty Fleming

11 Rhodri Lloyd

29 Rhys Williams

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

14 Matty Fozard

10 Martyn Reilly

12 Danny Langtree

13 Ryan Lannon

15 Liam Bent

Subs (all used)

6 Joe Lyons

18 Nick Gregson

21 Gavin Bennion

31 Max Wood

Tries: Williams (37), Fleming (55)

Goals: Gilmore 1/2

EAGLES

26 Jack Walker

2 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kris Welham

4 James Glover

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

6 Cory Aston

7 Morgan Smith

22 Masi Matongo

9 Corey Johnson

10 Tyler Dickinson

12 Joel Farrell

15 Evan Hodgson

13 Titus Gwaze

Subs (all used)

21 Ryan Millar

18 Jack Bussey

20 Lewis Peachey

8 Eddie Battye

Tries: Dawson-Jones (48), Smith (79)

Goals: Aston 0/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0; 6-4, 10-4, 10-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Martyn Reilly; Eagles: Morgan Smith

Penalty count: 4-3

Half-time: 6-0

Referee: James Vella