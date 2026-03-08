Cory Aston hat-trick propels Doncaster past Goole Vikings

DONCASTER 32 GOOLE VIKINGS 16

SPENCER ARNOLD, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

DONCASTER produced a powerful attacking performance to secure victory against a determined Goole side in an entertaining contest that gradually swung in favour of the South Yorkshire club.

The opening exchanges were relatively cagey, with both teams working through their sets and testing each other’s defensive lines without creating any clear-cut chances.

But that changed in the fifth minute when Doncaster began to apply real pressure near the Goole try line. A series of strong carries forced the Vikings backwards, eventually resulting in a goal-line dropout that kept the Dons firmly on the front foot.

The pressure didn’t ease. Doncaster continued to drive forward through their pack and disciplined attacking structure, forcing a second goal-line dropout shortly afterwards. The sustained territorial advantage finally paid off in the ninth minute when Tyla Hepi powered his way through the Goole defence. Showing strength and determination, he forced his way over the line to ground the ball to give the Dons the first points of the afternoon.

Doncaster looked hungry for more and returned to the Goole line almost immediately. Just two minutes after the opening try, a clever kick towards the in-goal area caused panic in the Vikings’ defence. However, Luis Johnson reacted quickly to collect the ball and prevent what looked like a certain second try for the hosts.

Goole gradually grew into the game and soon found a way to respond. A perfectly weighted kick towards the corner created space out wide, allowing Keenen Thompson to chase and ground the ball for the Vikings’ first try. The score brought them right back into the contest and lifted their energy levels.

The next quarter of an hour saw both teams threaten without quite finishing their opportunities. Handling errors and last-ditch defensive efforts kept the scoreboard quiet despite several promising attacking movements.

Eventually it was Doncaster who managed to break the deadlock again when Tom Holmes produced one of the moments of the match with a blistering run that covered almost the full length of the field, slicing through the Goole defence to extend the Dons’ advantage.

As the first half drew to a close, Doncaster struck again at a crucial moment. In the final minute before the break, Cory Aston showed sharp awareness close to the line to ground the ball and give the Dons another important try heading into half-time.

Goole responded early in the second half with a moment of brilliance when Shane Tuohey intercepted a pass and sprinted clear, weaving through gaps in the Doncaster defence to score and bring the Vikings back into the contest.

They then applied pressure with two strong attacking sets, but Doncaster’s defence stood firm, working tirelessly to keep Goole from crossing again during that dangerous spell.

The game settled into another tight period before Tuohey struck once more. Exploiting gaps in the defensive line, he produced another sharp darting run to grab his second try of the match and, with Miller’s conversion, putting them on level terms.

Doncaster responded quickly. Just four minutes later, a well-placed kick near the Goole try line bounced kindly into the hands of Aston, who grounded the ball for his second try of the afternoon. Momentum firmly shifted from that point on.

Within three minutes, the Dons struck again when Edene Gebbie glided down the wing, stepping past defenders to score another impressive try.

And with their attacking rhythm now flowing, Doncaster finished the game strongly, and Aston sealed the result by completing his hat-trick to give the Dons a comfortable winning margin.

GAMESTAR: Cory Aston proved himself to be a reliable force for the Dons, with an outstanding hat-trick of tries, and strong defence when his side needed him most.

GAMEBREAKER: Cory Aston’s second try changed the tide for his side, pushing them ahead when they needed it and starting their offensive momentum to build in the final 15 minutes of the second half.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Tom Holmes

5 Luke Briscoe

3 Brad Hey

23 James Glover

18 Edene Gebbie

7 Connor Robinson

6 Cory Aston

8 Brad Knowles

9 Greg Burns

21 Tyla Hepi

12 Alex Sutcliffe

22 Luis Johnson

17 Muizz Mustapha

Subs (all used)

10 Suaia Matagi

13 Loui McConnell

15 Jordan Baldwinson

19 Connor Jones

Tries: Hepi (9), Holmes (33), Aston (40, 64, 71), Gebbie (67)

Goals: Robinson 4/6

VIKINGS

1 Josh Guzdek

2 Tom Halliday

3 Cooper Howlett

4 Keenen Tomlinson

18 Connor Barley

20 Shane Tuohey

7 Jack Miller

30 Liam Watts

9 Jeylan Hodgson

10 Tyler Craig

11 Brett Ferres

12 Nick Staveley

13 Harry Aldous

Subs (all used)

15 Jack Aldous

16 Harry Medlicott

8 Jack Arnold

31 Will Jubb

Tries: Tomlinson (16), Tuohey (44, 60)

Goals: Miller 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 10-4, 16-4; 16-10, 16-16, 22-16, 26-16, 32-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Cory Aston; Vikings: Shane Tuohey

Penalty count: 3-2

Half-time: 16-4

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 1,365