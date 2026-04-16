Could Singapore have its first NRLW player?

Jayne Chan’s rugby journey has taken her from Singapore basketball courts to an NRLW trial – and she hopes it will inspire a new generation of women’s rugby league players in Asia.

JAYNE CHAN is chasing an NRLW opportunity with Cronulla Sharks – but the Singapore international could also help inspire the creation of her country’s first women’s rugby league team.

The Singapore-born rugby union player has travelled down under in the hope of earning a contract while showcasing her potential in the 13-a-side code.

Whilst well known in rugby circles, the 27-year-old finance manager is still new to rugby league – but her ambition and athletic background suggest she could play a key role in the sport’s growth in Singapore.

With women’s rugby league in Asia still developing, Chan’s journey could help shine a spotlight on the game across the region.

“I actually come from a basketball background and have represented the Singapore national side on multiple occasions.

“But with having a competitive streak, I wanted something more challenging, so a friend of mine suggested I try rugby.

“That was in 2017 and since then I have gone on to represent Singapore in the rugby sevens, which was such a thrill to represent my country.

“I struggled with the rules initially, but once I got the ball in my hands I was able to roam free and never looked back.

“Not only do I love the attack side of things, but I am also quite strong for a smaller player and love to get in there and do the hard stuff in defence.

“When the opportunity arose for me to switch codes to rugby league, I thought yeah I can do this – how hard can it be?”

Chan’s big break in rugby league came through Asian development officer Phil Browne after spotting the half-back in the South East Asian Games in 2025.

Browne was so impressed that he jumped on a plane to Singapore to try and entice Chan into switching codes to rugby league.

“Phil was persistent to get me down under to try my luck in rugby league.

“I have always watched the game on TV and love the physical side of things. I often thought to myself that I would suit league more.

“But it was actually a man named Tom Chamberlain who initially introduced me to rugby league when I was playing for Singapore in the rugby sevens.

“Both Tom and Phil pushed me to give league a go with Phil responsible for landing me a trial at the Cronulla Sharks NRLW side who were premiers in 2025.”

With never having played a league game prior, Chan hit the ground running in her debut match, impressing the coaching staff and the players at the club.

“That first trial game was pretty cool. I got the ball in my hands and just did my thing.

“Once I got going I found my feet and gave it everything I had.

“Having a rugby background helped because I was able to use those skills to show people that I had what it takes to make the cross-over.”

Chan’s career has not been smooth sailing with the Singapore rugby star tearing her ACL, which left her in a dark place both physically and mentally.

“Tearing my ACL was a massive setback in my career, but I got straight into the rehab and ensured I got my leg stronger again.

“Some players worry about re-injuring themselves when they come back for their first game, but I was more excited because I had been out for 12 months.

“Then when the rugby league opportunity came up I knew the demands physically were going to really test my ACL out, but I got through unscathed.”

Asian rugby league godfather Geoff Bombell only has high hopes for Chan, describing her as a “diamond in the rough”.

“I was super impressed with Jayne’s first hit-out in league,” he said.

“It was almost like she was made for the sport, tackling everything in sight and with her explosive speed off the mark it was sensational to see her giving it a go.

“I believe we can mould a great Singapore women’s team around Jayne. She not only brings experience, but her attitude towards training and her skillset are something we are looking at to help take us into the future.”

Whilst Chan may be a novice in rugby league, she is excited for the next chapter in her career, especially getting women’s rugby league in Singapore off the ground.

“Singapore is only a small country, but we have some of the most competitive sportspersons in the world,” she added.

“Don’t be fooled by our size. We can certainly match it with the best of them and that’s not being cocky, that’s just speaking from the heart.

“It’s a real honour with people already looking at me as some sort of player that they can build a team around given my international rugby background.

“First though, I need more game time to fine tune my skills to be taken seriously.

“Hopefully I secure a contract at the Sharks in 2026 to do that.

“I have a few more trial games coming up in hope of landing a contract. I just need to show the coaches and supporters that I have what it takes for the weekly grind of rugby league.”

Chan could also potentially be the first Singapore-born woman to play rugby league in the NRLW if things go to plan, something she was unaware of.

“That would be a thrill to be the first Singapore-born woman to pull on an NRLW jersey.

“I’m loving what rugby league has to offer in terms of opportunities. Everybody is willing to help you become better both on and off the pitch.”

Chan’s closing words underline the determination that has driven her career so far.

“Success comes from hard work and discipline. To be the best you must train like your life and future depend on it.

“Always back yourself and don’t settle for second best. Rugby league has given me an opportunity to take it to the next level.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)