Cronulla Sharks boss gives latest on Will Kennedy’s future following Super League links

CRONULLA SHARKS head coach Craig Fitzgibbon has had his say on the future of Will Kennedy after the fullback was linked with a move to Super League.

Last week, Love Rugby League reported that Kennedy, who has scored 56 tries in 144 appearances for the Sharks, is being circled by Super League clubs.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2026 NRL campaign but Fitzgibbon insists that the Sharks are ‘working on’ a new deal with Kennedy.

“We’re trying to keep him. We’re working on it,” Fitzgibbon said.

“We’re talking to him at the moment. We’ve been doing that for some time, and it’s always a process as you know.

“Our value has not changed on Will. We want to keep Will, whether we can remains to be seen. We are definitely working on it.”