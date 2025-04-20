Cronulla Sharks ease past struggling Newcastle Knights

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 14 CRONULLA SHARKS 34

STEPHEN IBBETSON, McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday

CRONULLA had no problem easing past struggling Newcastle for their fourth win of the season.

Will Kennedy and Nicho Hynes excelled for the Sharks while Addin Fonua-Blake, passed fit to play following an injury last week, played a big part in laying the platform.

They cruised into a 16-0 lead after 22 minutes – Hynes set up Oregon Kaufusi for their first try, fellow prop Fonua-Blake scored the second and Sam Stonestreet dived in at the corner.

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best set up winger Greg Marzhew for a Newcastle response but they never looked likely to make a comeback.

That was especially true after James Schiller was sent to the sin bin for catching Mawene Hiroti high while making a try-saving tackle five minutes into the second half, with Cronulla adding two further scores while they had a man advantage.

Stonestreet bolted in after Jesse Ramien intercepted a Ponga pass, and fullback Kennedy raced onto a Blayke Brailey grubber to put the game to bed at 28-4.

Fletcher Sharpe – after a stunning run from Marzhew – and Schiller grabbed consolations for Newcastle in the final ten minutes, scored in between a try by the impressive Hiroti for the victors.

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 James Schiller, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Fletcher Sharpe, 7 Tyson Gamble, 8 Tyson Frizell, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Thomas Cant, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Mat Croker. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Tyrone Thompson, 16 Jermaine McEwen, 17 Brodie Jones

Tries: Marzhew (31), Sharpe (71), Schiller (79); Goals: Ponga 1/3; Sin bin: Schiller (45) – dangerous tackle

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sam Stonestreet, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Mawene Hiroti, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Oregon Kaufusi, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Cameron McInnes. Subs (all used): 14 Daniel Atkinson, 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Toby Rudolf, 17 Thomas Hazelton

Tries: Kaufusi (12), Fonua-Blake (17), Stonestreet (22, 47), Kennedy (50), Hiroti (74); Goals: Hynes 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 4-16; 4-22, 4-28, 10-28, 10-34, 14-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Greg Marzhew; Sharks: Nicho Hynes

Penalty count: 5-7; Half-time: 4-16; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 24,248