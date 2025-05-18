Danny McGuire hails Castleford Tigers thrashing of Salford Red Devils and explains why he dropped three players

CASTLEFORD TIGERS ran out 48-16 winners against Salford Red Devils at The Jungle today.

The Tigers led 24-0 at half-time before adding another four tries for a comprehensive victory to rub further salt into Salford’s wounds.

And it’s fair to say that Castleford head coach Danny McGuire was happy with the two points, saying: “I’m really pleased. I thought we did some really good things.

“In the first-half, we defended our try-line and showed grit and determination to keep a team out that was throwing a fair bit at us out there.

“Salford threw caution to the wind and it’s hard to play against a team that is unpredictable but we took our chances when they arose and we could have scored more points.

“There was a sticky spell just after half-time, but the players were committed to each other and that’s all I ask. It’s a happy dressing room this week.”

McGuire did admit he ‘felt sorry’ for Salford given their off-field issues.

“I really feel for Salford. They are doing it tough but they turned up and had a dig which was typified with Ryan Brieley chasing down Josh Simm at the end.

“But we owed the club a response and the fans that went up to Newcastle. We all left there disappointed.

“I felt like we needed to show a bit more character and they did that.”

The Castleford boss also heaped praise on man-of-the-match Tex Hoy for his hat-trick as well as substitute Sam Hall, who played his first game for the club in 2025.

“Tex is a smart player and is really improving. We are seeing some of his leadership qualities and he is really popular in the group.

“It’s something different for him, he is one of our senior players despite not being that old.

“Sam as well, his injury was career-threatening, we knew he would hold his own and he played well.

“We know we’ve got a player there in Sam and he will take time to get back up to speed.”

McGuire explained the decision to drop Judah Rimbu, Hugo Salabio and Dan Okoro.

“They were selection choices. It’s the toughest part of being a coach giving the bad news you aren’t playing.

“We have to pick 17. Liam Horne did some nice things, Sam Hall was good and we needed cover in the outside backs with Louis Senior on the bench.

“Sam Wood had an issue with his shoulder as did Tex Hoy.

“Tom Amone had a tight groin but he had a good 50 minutes which set the platform for us.”