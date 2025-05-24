Danny McGuire ‘really pleased’ with Castleford Tigers display in loss as Sam Wood absence explained

DANNY McGUIRE said he was “really pleased” with Castleford Tigers’ performance despite going down to a 29-6 defeat against Leeds Rhinos.

The Tigers clawed their way back to 7-6 at one stage in the second half before Leeds pulled away.

Tigers head coach Danny McGuire said after the game: “I’m really pleased with my boys. I thought they were worked tirelessly and looked really committed.

“I feel the scoreline didn’t reflect the contest. I don’t think it was a 20-point win. They were in a contest and they know it.

“They scored four tries from kicks which did us in the end and they took their chances.

“Rugby league is about moments and they had more moments than us. There were lots of positives from us in the way we worked hard and scrambled defensively.

“We didn’t get many chances with the ball in hand but they worked hard and that’s all I ask.”

McGuire also touched upon Tom Amone’s failed concussion and the impact of Sam Lisone, with the Leeds man flooring Amone which ended with the latter having to leave for a HIA.

He said: “We lost Tom Amone to concussion and then we had a sin bin. It didn’t disrupt us too much. At 7-6 it was a proper contest.

“There were a few moments that cost us. Tom was okay at the end, it was a decent knock. He misses next week. He was carrying a groin problem anyway so it might be a blessing.

“It leaves us light in the middle physically and size wise but he committed well today. The difference for me was the physicality and size off the bench.

“It’s a problem but we will deal with it.

“I’m just glad I’m not playing Sam Lisone! He was good when he came off the bench as he added impact and size.

“He really lifted Leeds and I think their bench with Cam Smith and the other two forwards, it was as strong a bench as any in the competition.”

McGuire also praised Muizz Mustapha for the way in which he defended.

“I thought Muizz Mustapha threw himself about like a madman. He is probably five stone lighter than Lisone and threw himself in front of him.

“Muizz passed his HIA in the end.”

McGuire also explained that captain Sam Wood didn’t play because of a shoulder problem, explaining: “He played through it and played tough the past few weeks.

“But I thought Louis Senior was very good. I’m really liking some of the stuff he is doing. He has had a tough couple of years with injury and I thought him and Innes were great out there.

“Woody will be a few weeks away (from a return).”

The Castleford boss believes his side didn’t get the rub of the green at times either.

He said: “I didn’t think we got the home calls from the referee and that happens sometimes. I thought there were a couple of calls that could have gone our way.

“It wouldn’t have influenced the result but they influence momentum at times.”