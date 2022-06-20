Daryl Powell reveals future plans for Connor Wrench following new Warrington Wolves contract

Warrington Wolves youngster Connor Wrench has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old’s deal was due to expire at the end of the season but he will now remain at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until the end of 2025.

Wrench came through the club’s Academy and has made 15 first-team appearances to date, scoring seven tries.

“I’m buzzing to have signed a new deal,” said Wrench, who represented England Knights at the end of last year.

“It’s massive for me being a Warrington lad to play for this club. It’s what you dream of watching from the stands as a kid and I play now with some of the lads who I grew up watching.”

Wrench has recently slotted into the Wolves team on the wing, but head coach Daryl Powell revealed that he sees his long-term future being at centre.

“At the moment I see him getting experience on the wing but he’s going to be a class centre for this club in the future,” said Powell. “He’s grown physically in recent months and his speed is electric.

“Once he starts to grow his confidence and knowledge as a player then he can be anything he wants. Signing this new deal now gives him the platform to go on and prove how good he can be.”

Wrench added: “It’s been class having Powelly’s support. As a player you want that belief from your coach.

“He’s given me a run on the wing now and has been helping me adjust to that.”