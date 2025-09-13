Daryl Powell reveals what he said in build-up to Hull KR game following Castleford loss after hailing “massive” win

WAKEFIELD TRINITY registered a quite incredible 28-12 win over Hull KR this afternoon.

It meant that Rovers had to wait another week to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield, whilst Wakefield kept their grip on sixth place.

After the game, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell was full of praise for his brilliant chargers: “It was a massive win for us. After last week, you probably thought we couldn’t do that.

“We lack a bit of consistency but we have performances in us like that and the first-half is as well as we have played all year.

“I just thought we played so well. We dictated territory and the second-half then ended up being a war of attrition for us.

“We got a couple of calls that were questionable but I thought we held ourselves really well.”

Powell reveals what went on in the week building up to this win after Trinity went down 26-22 to Castleford Tigers last weekend.

“We were pretty honest on Tuesday and I told the players it was unacceptable. Everything we did last week was off but we still should have won that game late on.

“I told them we were way off our standards what we had been at this year. We had our presentation night the night after the Cas game and I said it was still in our hands and I paid respects to the players that were leaving.

“I wanted the players to do their best for the players that are leaving. They have been class.

“You could tell we were way off. Last week I went down to the sidelines early on but you could sense there was a different performance this week.

“I wouldn’t want to play us if we are bang on it.”

Trinity did suffer an injury to Seth Nikotemo, who left the field early.

“Seth has an ankle problem, hopefully it won’t be too bad as he was really good for us tonight.”