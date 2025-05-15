Dean Muir welcomes injury returnees for struggling Hunslet

HUNSLET coach Dean Muir believes the gradual return of key players is providing a plus on and off the pitch as he works to lead his charges away from the lower reaches of the table.

A glut of injuries has made it hard going for the promoted Leeds side, who after the round-ten loss at York still have only one win, 28-24 at Batley in mid-April.

While missing the experience of forward Kevin Larroyer, Muir had backrow Brad Clavering and Australian hooker Kobe Rugless back for the recent home meeting with Widnes, who ran out 28-14 winners.

It was a first taste of the Championship for former Midlands Hurricanes man Clavering and a first outing since February for hooker Rugless, who has New South Wales Cup experience with North Sydney Bears, Newcastle Knights and Blacktown Workers.

His fellow hooker Ross Whitmore is also back in the reckoning, and Muir said: “It’s not just having more options for matches, it lifts us for training as well.

“We’ve been careful with them and modified some sessions, but the fitter and stronger they get, the more we can work on things.”

Hunslet are next in action at Sheffield on Friday week, May 23, and Muir added: “The spirit is good and we’re are eager to crack on.”