Denive Balmforth hungry for Hull FC chance after ‘boy-to-man’ loan spell

DENIVE BALMFORTH believes a year in Newcastle has turned him “from a boy into a man” as he sets his sights on a Hull FC breakthrough.

The hooker, who only turned 20 at the beginning of this month, joined Hull from Warrington in early 2022 and made four first-team appearances that season.

Balmforth spent last season on loan at Thunder, who were relegated from the Championship and subsequently withdrew from the professional ranks.

But for the youngster, who scored six tries in 26 appearances in the North East, it proved a valuable learning experience.

“I’d say 2023 is the year I’ve turned from a boy into a man, playing week in, week out up at Newcastle,” said Balmforth.

“It’s been a massive opportunity for me to challenge myself in the Championship and it’s just made me hungry to play in Super League for Hull.

“I’m making a lot of sacrifices and working incredibly hard behind-the-scenes to make sure I’m in the best possible shape for 2024, so I’m really excited for what the future holds.”

Hull confirmed that they have taken up an option in Balmforth’s contract to keep him at the club for next season, and head coach Tony Smith is keen to see him show his recent development.

“Denive certainly got what he needed out of 2023, and that is playing as much footy as possible,” said Smith.

“He increased his game time and he increased his fitness, which was really important.

“He’s come on a lot and has really benefited from that experience, which we’re looking forward to him bringing into pre-season.”

Balmforth said of Smith: “Tony has been great for me, always staying in touch and making sure I’m on the right track.

“I’m sure he’ll continue guiding me along the path, and hopefully I’ll be able to bear the fruits of my hard work in the near future.”

