Deon Cross sets international goal after securing new Salford Red Devils deal

DEON CROSS has his sights set on representing England after securing his Super League future with Salford Red Devils.

The 27-year-old has only been a top-flight player for two seasons, after taking a circuitous route from St Helens rejection to spells with Rochdale Hornets, Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings.

Cross signed for Salford ahead of the 2022 campaign and has played all but two games since, scoring 17 tries in the process.

Now the centre has signed a fresh two-year deal, with the option for the club to extend by a further year into 2026.

And after making his England Knights debut at the end of last year, Cross revealed his target of playing for the senior international team in the future.

He said: “That’s an aspiration. Rowls, Haggy and Inu (Salford coaches Paul Rowley, Kurt Haggerty and Krisnan Inu) know that as well and I think that’s why they push me even more. I know they’ll do everything they can to get me there.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last 18 months from the coaches. They’re always onto me, always pushing me, making sure I’m never complacent.

“I’ve never had a coach push me as hard to get the best out of me. Even now, I’ve still got a whole lot of learning to do. I’ve only had 18 months in Super League but I feel like I’ve been around a bit longer.

“That was probably the reason for staying – the coaching staff. The way they push me and all they try to squeeze out of me to make me the best I can be.

“Hopefully I can keep repaying them with performances on the field.”

Salford coach Rowley, who last week was fined £4,000 (£2,500 suspended) for comments made about the officials after Salford’s defeat to St Helens in August, is keen to see Cross improve further.

“He has had an incredible journey in Rugby League and we look forward to being a part of it going forward, and helping him continue his remarkable progression,” said Rowley.

