Dewsbury Rams hold off Goole Vikings for first league win

GOOLE VIKINGS 16 DEWSBURY RAMS 22

JASON COOK, Victoria Pleasure Ground, Sunday

DEWSBURY registered their first league win of the season with a hard-fought victory over newcomers Goole in an entertaining tussle.

Despite its scrappy nature, the contest didn’t lack excitement, with both sides serving up a lively encounter in the East Yorkshire sunshine.

But the Vikings’ ill-discipline in defence, coupled with costly handling errors, proved their undoing as the Rams seized early control.

Tommy Brierley opened the scoring after 15 minutes, finishing off a slick pass from Dan Coates to touch down in the right-hand corner.

Moments later, Callum Jordan strolled over unchallenged, stretching Dewsbury’s lead to 10-0 via a Jacob Hookem conversion.

Veteran forward Dale Ferguson was leading from the front as he produced his best performance of the season to keep the visitors on top.

But Goole, still finding their feet in their debut professional campaign, showed they won’t be pushovers. Tyler Craig’s try next to the posts, courtesy of a deft Reece Dean assist, pulled them back into the contest.

The pattern continued after the break, with both sides exchanging tries and errors.

Rams winger Liam Copland struck twice before the hour, first outleaping the defence to claim a kick to the corner, then latching onto a sublime long-range cut-out pass from halfback Hookem to extend the lead to 22-6.

However, the hosts hit back through their standout performer of the season so far, Thomas Minns.

The former Super League centre, deployed in an unfamiliar back-row role for much of the game, crashed his way over for an unconverted try on the hour mark, before latching onto Callum Rutland’s delicate kick for a fingertip finish that cut the deficit to just six points.

With the game on a knife-edge, the Vikings piled on the pressure in the final moments, camped on the Dewsbury line. But when Rutland knocked on close to the try line in the dying seconds, it sparked jubilant celebrations from the Rams and their vocal travelling support.

It was far from a vintage performance from either side, but if this match was anything to go by, fans can expect plenty of entertainment from League One’s newest club.

The Vikings recorded their biggest crowd yet, with over 650 supporters creating a vibrant atmosphere, complete with live music, cheerleaders and food in a makeshift fan zone, while construction work continues on their new ground.

Among the crowd were RFL chief executive Tony Sutton, past and present players from several local pro clubs, and fans from across the game.

Vikings head coach Scott Taylor will be left ruing another ‘what if’ performance from his side, who have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they can compete with most teams this season.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury’s physicality and determination will give them confidence that they can mount a strong League One campaign as they push for an immediate return to the Championship.

GAMESTAR: Dale Ferguson did the damage for Dewsbury with some strong carries.

GAMEBREAKER: Callum Rutland’s knock-on ended Goole’s brave late fightback.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

29 Jamie Shaul

19 Callum Shaw

3 Josh Guzdek

4 Thomas Minns

5 Manoa Wacokecoke

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Reece Dean

10 Jack Aldous

25 Ryan Wright

17 Jack Coventry

11 Brett Ferres

18 Tyler Craig

13 Lennon Bursell

Subs (all used)

24 Callum Rutland

12 Bailey Dawson

21 Ben Dent

14 Misi Taulapapa

Tries: Craig (21), Minns (60, 66)

Goals: Dean 2/3

RAMS

30 Craig Mcshane

2 Tommy Brierley

3 Caelum Jordan

4 George Senior

22 Liam Copland

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

24 Dale Ferguson

31 Jack McShane

13 Dec Tomlinson

15 Keenen Tomlinson

11 Joe Summers

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Day

18 Jamie Field

8 Jackson Walker

10 Toby Everett

Tries: Brierley (12), Jordan (16), Copland (45, 59)

Goals: Hookem 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 6-10; 6-16, 6-20, 10-20, 16-20, 16-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Thomas Minns; Rams: Dale Ferguson

Half-time: 6-10

Referee: Adam Williams

Attendance: 658