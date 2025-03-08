Dewsbury Rams missing trio for trip to Goole Vikings

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March is hoping that an extended run of fixtures will allow his new-look spine to come together and gel on the field.

The stop-start nature of the early stages of the season will continue with another weekend off for the Rams after their trip to Goole tomorrow (Sunday).

But after that they face seven games in eight weeks and, for March, this consistency can only be a good thing.

“We’ve got a new squad this season so it is going to take a bit of time for everyone to gel out on the field,” said March.

“We are starting to get our combinations together and once that starts clicking we will have a decent season, but that is going to take a bit of time.

“I knew when I was signing the guys up what the spine of the side was going to look like and now it’s just about them coming together and also adapting to how I want them to play.

“They are starting to do that and with each game that goes past we’re learning.

“We knew the start of the season was going to be difficult when we’re playing one week and then missing a week, but we get a run of games now and that will help us massively.

“The more consistency we can get in training and playing games, the more consistent we will be on the field.”

March go into the game against Goole without three players. Matt Garside is out with an elbow injury while Luke Burns is nursing a hamstring problem.

Jack Briggs also misses out after failing to pass his HIA following a knock against North Wales in round one. He will now see a specialist before being given the all-clear to return.