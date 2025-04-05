Dolphins win Queensland derby as Kristian Woolf earns first victory

GOLD COAST TITANS 10 DOLPHINS 36

IAN HOWE, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday

FORMER St Helens coach Kristian Woolf earned his first victory as the Dolphins, after four straight defeats, won this Queensland derby with a convincing performance.

Tongan halfback Isaiya Katoa the star of the show, running for 192 metres and dictating play for his side, with the Titans adding to their woes by conceding nine penalties, three of which were converted into points by Jamayne Isaako.

The first penalty conceded by the Titans in the second minute saw Tino Fa’asuamaleaui sin-binned for a high tackle, and while he was off the field the Dolphins scored their first try by Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Daniel Saifiti scored their second and even though Ray Stone was sin-binned for a high shot on 30 minutes, the Titans couldn’t take advantage and were 16-0 down at the break.

The Dolphins stretched their lead to 28-0 by 63 minutes with further converted tries by Max Plath and Connelly Lemuelu before the Titans at last got on the scoreboard with two quick tries by Phillip Sami and AJ Brimson.

But it was too little, too late and Isaako landed another penalty before scoring a late try and goal to seal a satisfying victory for Woolf and a frustrating defeat for his opposite number Des Hasler.

TITANS: 1 Jaylan De Groot, 2 Tony Francis, 3 Brian Kelly, 12 Beau Fermor, 4 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Chris Randall, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Klese Haas, 15 David Fifita, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui; Subs (all used): 14 Sean Mullany, 16 Jaimin Jolliffe, 17 Brock Gray, 18 Arama Hau

Tries: Sami (66), Brimson (70); Goals: Campbell 1/2; Sin bin: Fa’asuamaleaui (2) – high tackle

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 21 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 8 Daniel Saifiti, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 15 Mark Nicholls, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13 Max Plath, 10 Felise Kaufusi; Subs (all used): 12 Connelly Lemuelu, 14 Kurt Donoghoe, 16 Ray Stone, 19 Josh Kerr

Tries: Tabuai-Fidow (10), Saifiti (25), Plath (59), Lemuelu (64), Isaako (79); Goals: Isaako 8/8; Sin bin: Stone (31) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-14, 0-16; 0-22, 0-28, 4-28, 10-28, 10-30, 10-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Chris Randall; Dolphins: Isaiya Katoa

Penalty count: 4-9; Half-time: 0-16; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 13,167