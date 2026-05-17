Dom Young hat-trick as Newcastle Knights blow away Gold Coast Titans

GOLD COAST TITANS 12 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 36

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Sunday

DOM YOUNG notched a hat-trick as Newcastle blew away Gold Coast in the second half of Magic Round’s first Sunday clash.

The Titans entered Magic Round with only the hapless Dragons below them on the ladder, but took an early lead via Oliver Pascoe and were level 6-6 at the break.

Justin Holbrook’s men flexed their muscle after the restart, with Young crossing three times – taking him to 14 for the season – and Fletcher Sharpe completing a brace, filling in for Bradman Best at centre.

Donning a retro Gold Coast Chargers jumper harking back to the 1990s, the Titans looked the part but couldn’t avoid a fourth straight loss.

On the other hand, the Knights’ third consecutive win shores up their spot in the top eight.

Pascoe darted over from dummy-half to open the scoring inside three minutes before Mat Croker and AJ Brimson came within inches for their respective sides.

Sharpe eventually levelled things off a Jermaine McEwen break and Sandon Smith offload.

Then the second half was all red and blue.

A length-of-the-field Greg Marzhew intercept set the tone before Young’s stunning chip and chase.

Kurtis Morrin kept Gold Coast in the hunt but Young soon had his second.

Gagai caught the Titans napping, Sharpe streaked down the left touchline and Ponga released Young for his third to round out the heavy win.

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Jensen Taumoepeau, 3 Jojo Fifita, 4 AJ Brimson, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Jayden Campbell, 7 Zane Harrison, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Oliver Pascoe, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Cooper Bai. Subs: 14 Kurtis Morrin, 15 Klese Haas, 16 Josh Patston (not used), 17 Arama Hau, 18 Jaylan De Groot (not used), 19 Luke Sommerton

Tries: Pascoe (3), Morrin (57); Goals: Campbell 2/2

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 6 Fletcher Sharpe, 5 Greg Marzhew, 14 Sandon Smith, 7 Dylan Brown, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Trey Mooney, 11 Dylan Lucas, 12 Jermaine McEwen, 13 Mat Croker. Subs: 15 Tyson Frizell, 16 Pasami Saulo, 17 Cody Hopwood (not used), 18 Harrison Graham, 19 Fletcher Hunt, 20 Francis Manuleleua (not used)

Tries: Sharpe (27, 69), Marzhew (46), Young (52, 62, 73), Gagai (67); Goals: Ponga 4/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6; 6-12, 6-18, 12-18, 12-22, 12-28, 12-32, 12-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Oliver Pascoe; Knights: Dane Gagai

Penalty count: 6-3; Half-time: 6-6; Referee: Wyatt Raymond