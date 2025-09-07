Dominant Sheffield Eagles ease past Hunslet

HUNSLET 6 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 46

DAN FOWLER, South Leeds Stadium, Sunday

SHEFFIELD EAGLES picked up a convincing victory over fellow strugglers Hunslet at the South Leeds Stadium.

Matty Marsh and Joel Farrell were impressive for the visitors, while Hunslet ended up playing most of the final quarter a man light due to the dismissal of hooker Matty Fletcher.

It took four minutes for the first score of the game and it went to the hosts. Lee Gaskell’s grubber took a ricochet and fell perfectly for Ethan Wood to touch down. Billy Jowitt kicked the goal to make it 6-0 in the early going.

Sheffield answered back shortly after and it was a memorable try for Danny Craven, the experienced halfback reaching a century of four-pointers. He couldn’t convert, however, leaving the hosts two points up.

There hasn’t been much free-flowing rugby from Sheffield in 2025 but their go-ahead score certainly provided some. The main pivots of the side combined well before Kris Welham fed Ryan Millar to cut inside and touch down. Farrell took over kicking duties and was successful with his first attempt.

A short-side play from the visitors extended their advantage on 24 minutes as Will Oakes muscled his way to the line with defensive attention aplenty nearby. Farrell, once again, converted.

On the half-hour, Hunslet conceded back-to-back penalties deep inside their own half and that territory was capitalised on by the Eagles. Martyn Reilly received a pass from close in and the former Batley and Oldham man had enough to get over for a second try in three games. Farrell couldn’t convert.

The hosts did get the ball back from kick off and made their way into a dangerous position but a grubber into the in-goal was collected by Corey Johnson, who passed to Millar to go an extra 30 metres before he fumbled in contact.

Hunslet were three scores down at the break and their coach Kyle Trout, a former Eagle himself, will have been expecting a positive reaction at the start of the second period.

Neither side threatened the whitewash for the first 15 minutes after the break, with the next score becoming increasingly important.

Eagles full back Matty Marsh became vital to this victory for the South Yorkshire side, as it was his break that set up Eddie Battye for the first try of the second period. Farrell converted.

Marsh got his name on the scoresheet on the hour as he connected with Farrell before touching down. The Jamaican international couldn’t convert.

From the restart, carnage ensued. A short kick off saw many bodies go up for the challenge, Liam Welham ended up on the deck and Reiss Butterworth picked up the pieces before sending Kris Welham away. A high tackle from Hunslet hooker Fletcher halted play and referee Scott Mikalauskas brandished a red card in his direction leaving the home side to complete the game a man down and all but wrapping it up for the Eagles.

Sheffield added three more tries to their collection in a six-minute period. Marsh completed his brace before Connor Bower and Welham both touched down. Farrell went two from three as Sheffield ended just shy of the half-century.

GAMESTAR: Matty Marsh was brilliant for Sheffield at full back, causing issues with precise passing and direct running.

GAMEBREAKER: The writing was on the wall for Hunslet when Eddie Battye went over for the first try of the second half.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

4 Billy Jowitt

5 Mackenzie Turner

1 Jimmy Watson

19 Liam Welham

21 Coby Nichol

38 Lee Gaskell

39 Ryan Westerman

15 Liam Carr

10 Matty Fletcher

17 Keelan Foster

11 Ethan Wood

22 Harrison Gilmore

31 Kevin Larroyer

Subs (all used)

8 Harvey Hallas

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

28 Zach McSwiney

37 Will Kirby

Tries: Wood (4)

Goals: Jowitt 1/1

Dismissal: Fletcher (62) – dissent

EAGLES

1 Matty Marsh

21 Ryan Millar

3 Kris Welham

33 Will Oakes

29 Billy Walkley

37 Danny Craven

9 Corey Johnson

38 Marcus Green

32 Harry Bowes

16 Blake Broadbent

11 Connor Bower

12 Joel Farrell

30 Martyn Reilly

Subs (all used)

8 Eddie Battye

14 Reiss Butterworth

22 Masi Matongo

36 Brad Gallagher

Tries: Craven (10), Millar (18), Oakes (24), Reilly (32), Battye (55), Marsh (60, 65), Bower (68), Welham (71)

Goals: Craven 0/1, Farrell 5/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 6-16, 6-20; 6-26, 6-30, 6-36, 6-42, 6-46

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Harvey Hallas

Eagles: Matty Marsh

Penalty count: 2-9

Half-time: 6-20

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas