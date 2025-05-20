Dominique Peyroux could play again this year for Toulouse Olympique despite serious injury

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have gone all out for youth and speed – but still rely on the anchor of experience from seasoned professionals like Dominique Peyroux.

An early-season Achilles tendon injury looked like it might end the 36-year-old Kiwi’s glittering career, but the club is keen to have him back in the squad as soon as possible.

Peyroux is in full rehabilitation mode alongside his fellow backrower PJ Lima, 24, who also ruptured an Achilles tendon in the opening rounds of the Championship.

Club director of sport Cedric Garcia said: “PJ is at least a month away from coming back to training on the field and Dom won’t be ready before September.

“They are working hard with our medical staff but these are serious injuries and we have established procedures to make sure they get the best possible care.

“Of course we miss them as they are tough and hard-running players. PJ is very much part of the future of this club and Dom brings so much experience. He is invaluable, especially with such a young squad.

“We are committed to having both back as soon as possible once all correct recovery and training programmes are complete.”