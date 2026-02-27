Doncaster v Salford Match Preview & 21-man squads

DONCASTER currently sit just outside the top ten in the Championship table, with two wins from three games.

Last week they had a bye week and they will be keen to get back into action. Their coach Richard Horne has made two changes from the squad that secured a tight 16-12 win in Round 3 at Batley Bulldogs as Jordan Baldwinson and new signing Mitieli Vulikijapani come into the squad to replace Bureta Faraimo, who scored five tries playing for Hunslet at Rochdale last weekend, and Isaac Misky, who is also on loan at Hunslet.

Salford coach Mike Grady is forced into making six changes to his squad, as the Wigan contingent who were on loan and helped them to their first win over Hunslet in Round 3, have returned to their parent club.

But Grady still has some talent to call on, including loanee Jenson Windley from Castleford and Shaun Costello, newly signed from North Wales Crusaders. It would be surprising if his side were pushovers in South Yorkshire.

SQUADS

Doncaster: 1 Tom Holmes, 3 Brad Hey, 5 Luke Briscoe, 6 Cory Aston, 7 Connor Robinson, 8 Bradley Knowles, 9 Greg Burns, 10 Suaia Matagi, 12 Alex Sutcliffe, 13 Loui McConnell, 15 Jordan Baldwinson, 16 Pauli Pauli, 17 Muizz Mustapha, 18 Edene Gebbie, 19 Connor Jones, 21 Tyla Hepi, 22 Luis Johnson, 23 James Glover, 24 Watson Boas, 25 Gadwin Springer, 26 Mitieli Vulikijapani

Outs: 2 Bureta Faraimo, 20 Isaac Misky,

Ins: 15 Jordan Baldwinson, 26 Mitieli Vulikijapani

Salford: Brad Dwyer, Ollie Garmston, Finley Yates, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Rafael Van Osselaer, Joe Hartley, Reece Stanton, Matt Ross, Deacon Connolly, Jack Gatcliffe, Cole Appleby, Lewis Pilling, Toby Hughes, Damola Ayanlaja-Lowo, Owen Haldenby, Jenson Windley, Sam Hill, Shaun Costello, Jacob Andrews-Smith, Liam Cooper, Harlen Smith

Outs: Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, George O’Loughlin, Lukas Mason, Nathan Lowe, Ethan Newboult

Ins: Owen Haldenby, Jenson Windley, Sam Hill, Shaun Costello, Jacob Andrews-Smith, Liam Cooper, Harlen Smith

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Doncaster 0, Salford 60 (NRC-F, 6/7/08)

(at Bloomfield, Blackpool)

Salford 72, Doncaster 0 (NL1R14, 10/8/03)

(at The Willows)

Doncaster 24, Salford 34 (NL1R5, 25/5/03)

(at Belle Vue)

Doncaster 12, Salford 19 (SBC, 19/2/95)

(at Tattersfield)

Salford 22, Doncaster 12 (SBC, 2/10/94)

(at The Willows)

Doncaster 12, Salford 14 (SD, 30/1/91)

(at Tattersfield)

Salford 21, Doncaster 4 (SD, 3/10/90)

(at The Willows)

Doncaster 18, Salford 12 (CCR1, 9/2/86)

(at Tattersfield)

Doncaster 11, Salford 22 (JPST-R1, 6/11/83)

(at Tattersfield)

Doncaster 9, Salford 20 (SD, 27/3/83)

(at Tattersfield)

WATSON BOAS needs one appearance to reach 100 for Doncaster.

​- Debut: North Wales Crusaders (h) (L1) (L12-10) (Fullback) (28 April, 2019)