Double draw to be held at Wembley to start historic Challenge Cup campaigns

THE DRAWS for the opening rounds of the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups will be held together ahead of this year’s historic double-header final.

For the first time ever, the final of both competitions will be played together at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.

And the road to Wembley begins right at the iconic stadium, which on Thursday, January 12 will stage the draws for the first round of the women’s competition and the first two rounds for the men.

For the women, the twelve Super League teams will be joined by Oulton Raidettes and Hull KR from the Championship, and Cardiff Demons and London Broncos from Super League South, in a 16-team group stage.

Matches begin on April 23 and the top two sides in each four-team group will qualify for the quarter-finals on June 18.

The men’s competition remains a knockout affair, with 36 teams from the community game – including each of the three Armed Forces and the Police plus sides from Wales, Scotland and Ireland – contesting the first round.

The winners will be joined in the second round by the ten National Conference League Premier Division teams and ten sides in League One, including Cornwall who will enter the Challenge Cup for the first time, but not West Wales Raiders following their withdrawal from the professional ranks.

The draws will be broadcast live by BBC Sport, with timings still to be confirmed.

Challenge Cup:

First round (36 teams): Ashton Bears, Barrow Island, Bedford Tigers, Brentwood Eels, British Army, Crosfields, Distington, Doncaster Toll Bar, Dublin City Exiles, Edinburgh Eagles, Featherstone Lions, Fryston Warriors, Great Britain Police, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Heworth, Hull Dockers, Ince Rose Bridge, Jarrow Vikings, London Chargers, Milford, Myton Warriors, North Herts Crusaders, Orrell St James, Oulton Raiders, RAF, Rhondda Outlaws, Royal Navy, Saddleworth Rangers, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, Thornhill Trojans, Waterhead, West Bowling, Westgate Common, Wests Warriors, Wigan St Patricks.

Second round (38 teams): 18 first round winners plus Cornwall, Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Hunslet, Hunslet ARLFC, Leigh Miners, Lock Lane, London Skolars, Midlands Hurricanes, North Wales Crusaders, Oldham, Pilkington Recs, Rochdale Hornets, Rochdale Mayfield, Siddal, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Wath Brow Hornets, West Hull, Workington Town, York Acorn.

Women’s Challenge Cup:

First round (16 teams): Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Cardiff Demons, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Oulton Raidettes, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Valkyrie.

