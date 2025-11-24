Draws made for first two rounds of the Challenge Cup

BRITISH ARMY or Wests Warriors will have a plum Challenge Cup tie at London Broncos after the draws for the first two rounds were completed.

The clash between the Aldershot-based Army and Acton’s Warriors is one of 17 first-round fixtures, all played between community sides, on the weekend of January 10-11.

Championship side London, who are spending big under new ownership, will host the winners over January 24-25 in the second round, in which all second-tier clubs enter.

The first round of the competition has been regionalised for next season in an attempt to reduce travel costs.

Salford Red Devils and Featherstone Rovers, whose futures remain uncertain due to financial issues, have both been drawn against amateur opposition in round two.

Either Royal Navy or Hammersmith Hills Hoists will welcome Salford, while Featherstone have an away tie against the winners of Brighouse Rangers and Lock Lane.

As in 2025, Super League clubs (minus Toulouse Olympique, who are not participating) will enter in the third round, to be played on February 6-8, and all receive away ties.

It’s then a straight knockout, through the fourth round (March 14-15), quarter-finals (April 11-12) and semi-finals (May 9-10) to the Wembley final on Saturday, May 30.

Challenge Cup round one:

Orrell St James v Haresfinch

Wigan St Judes v Leigh Miners Rangers

Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge

Blackbrook v GB Police

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers

Siddal v Waterhead

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor

King Cross Park v West Hull

Hunslet ARLFC v York Acorn

Heworth v RAF

Brighouse Rangers v Lock Lane

Woodhouse Warriors v Mirfield Spartans

Bedford Tigers v Medway Dragons

British Army v Wests Warriors

Banbridge Broncos v Aberavon Fighting Irish

Telford Raiders v London Chargers

Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Challenge Cup round two:

Oldham v Orrell St James/Haresfinch

Wigan St Judes/Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow Raiders

Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions

Blackbrook/GB Police v Workington Town

Thatto Heath Crusaders/Seaton Rangers v Widnes Vikings

Siddal/Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets

Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor v Hunslet

Dewsbury Rams v King Cross Park/West Hull

Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC/York Acorn

Heworth/RAF v Keighley Cougars

Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane v Featherstone Rovers

Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings

North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers/Medway Dragons

London Broncos v British Army/Wests Warriors

Midlands Hurricanes v Banbridge Broncos/Aberavon Fighting Irish

Halifax Panthers v Telford Raiders/London Chargers

Royal Navy/Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford Red Devils

Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven

Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder