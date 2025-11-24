Draws made for first two rounds of the Challenge Cup

BRITISH ARMY or Wests Warriors will have a plum Challenge Cup tie at London Broncos after the draws for the first two rounds were completed.
The clash between the Aldershot-based Army and Acton’s Warriors is one of 17 first-round fixtures, all played between community sides, on the weekend of January 10-11.
Championship side London, who are spending big under new ownership, will host the winners over January 24-25 in the second round, in which all second-tier clubs enter.
The first round of the competition has been regionalised for next season in an attempt to reduce travel costs.
Salford Red Devils and Featherstone Rovers, whose futures remain uncertain due to financial issues, have both been drawn against amateur opposition in round two.
Either Royal Navy or Hammersmith Hills Hoists will welcome Salford, while Featherstone have an away tie against the winners of Brighouse Rangers and Lock Lane.
As in 2025, Super League clubs (minus Toulouse Olympique, who are not participating) will enter in the third round, to be played on February 6-8, and all receive away ties.
It’s then a straight knockout, through the fourth round (March 14-15), quarter-finals (April 11-12) and semi-finals (May 9-10) to the Wembley final on Saturday, May 30.
Challenge Cup round one:
Orrell St James v Haresfinch
Wigan St Judes v Leigh Miners Rangers
Rochdale Mayfield v Ince Rose Bridge
Blackbrook v GB Police
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Seaton Rangers
Siddal v Waterhead
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor
King Cross Park v West Hull
Hunslet ARLFC v York Acorn
Heworth v RAF
Brighouse Rangers v Lock Lane
Woodhouse Warriors v Mirfield Spartans
Bedford Tigers v Medway Dragons
British Army v Wests Warriors
Banbridge Broncos v Aberavon Fighting Irish
Telford Raiders v London Chargers
Royal Navy v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Challenge Cup round two:
Oldham v Orrell St James/Haresfinch
Wigan St Judes/Leigh Miners Rangers v Barrow Raiders
Rochdale Mayfield/Ince Rose Bridge v Swinton Lions
Blackbrook/GB Police v Workington Town
Thatto Heath Crusaders/Seaton Rangers v Widnes Vikings
Siddal/Waterhead v Rochdale Hornets
Stanningley/Dewsbury Moor v Hunslet
Dewsbury Rams v King Cross Park/West Hull
Batley Bulldogs v Hunslet ARLFC/York Acorn
Heworth/RAF v Keighley Cougars
Brighouse Rangers/Lock Lane v Featherstone Rovers
Woodhouse Warriors/Mirfield Spartans v Goole Vikings
North Wales Crusaders v Bedford Tigers/Medway Dragons
London Broncos v British Army/Wests Warriors
Midlands Hurricanes v Banbridge Broncos/Aberavon Fighting Irish
Halifax Panthers v Telford Raiders/London Chargers
Royal Navy/Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Salford Red Devils
Sheffield Eagles v Whitehaven
Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder