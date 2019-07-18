East have best of Welsh Origin Day

NORTH WALES UNDER 16S swept to a 48-20 win over SOUTH WALES in the recent triple-headed WALES ORIGIN DAY.

Lewis Pinder, Oscar Fisher and Ben Mayhew bagged a brace apiece, Alfie Hewitt chipped in with a a try and four goals and there were touchdowns for Luke Thomas and Ewan Skuse, with Josh Atkinson improving a couple of scores. Morgan Chell crossed twice for South Wales, Ewan Challenger and Jay Guard nipped over, and Harrison Griffiths and Kyle Huish landed a goal each.

EAST WALES beat WEST WALES 40-8 at UNDER 14S, thanks to two tries for Harri Ackerman and touchdowns by Huw Anderson, Cameron Davies, Rhys Meredith, Alex Banks, Harry Beddall and Carter Barnes, four of which Harri Ford improved. Rhys Cahill and Jack Payne replied for Wes Wales.

The UNDER 12S match went the way of EAST WALES, who accounted for WEST WALES 28-10 with the help of an Ethan Williams brace, a try and a goal by Ethan Paterson and touchdowns for Iestyn Thomas and Samuel Matthews, with Iestyn Jones (2) and Harry Jacobs adding conversions. Jacob Jones and Jac Vaughn replied for West Wales, with Sam Gardner adding a conversion.

The matches were played at Ystrad Mynach.