Eddie Battye hails qualities of ‘popular bloke’ Reece Lyne ahead of Wakefield Trinity testimonial

EDDIE BATTYE says he and his Wakefield team-mates are looking forward to marking Reece Lyne’s long service at his testimonial against Halifax – and to having the centre back in the side and firing on all cylinders this year.

Trinity host the Panthers on Sunday (2pm) in the first match to take place on the new pitch laid as part of the ongoing redevelopment of the club’s historic Belle Vue (Be Well Support Stadium) home.

Lyne, the 29-year-old England international who is going into his eleventh season at Wakefield, after having started at Hull, was restricted to 13 appearances last year by an ankle injury.

But the twice-capped star, who is one game off 200 Super League appearances for Trinity and has crossed 58 times in those outings, returned with a try in the 38-20 Boxing Day pre-season win over Leeds Rhinos.

Prop Battye, who also made the scoresheet at Headingley, where new coach Mark Applegarth took charge for the first time, said: “It’s great to have Reece back in the team.

“He’s not only a popular bloke around the club, but a really good player who not only gets plenty of tries but also provides a voice as part of the leadership group of experienced blokes we have here.

“That’s important, because we have a lot of promising young players coming through into the first-team picture who will learn plenty from listening to Reece and seeing how he goes about his job.”

Wakefield, who also host Featherstone on Sunday, January 29 and Super League rivals Hull on Sunday, February 5 (both 2pm) as they gear up for the home league opener against Catalans Dragons on Friday, February 17, have agreed a contract extension to 2024 with hooker Liam Hood.

The 31-year-old Scotland international, who played in two of the Bravehearts’ three World Cup matches, joined from Leigh ahead of last season, when he played 20 games, scoring six tries.

Hood, who is returning from a calf injury, said: “We have brought in some solid players who will all add something to our team and I’m excited to be a part of it for the next few years.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.