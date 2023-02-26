England internationals on the move in NRL

THE DOLPHINS make their NRL debut this Sunday, but they have already stepped up plans for their second campaign with the signing of England international Herbie Farnworth.

The Brisbane-based side make their bow as the 17th NRL club, and first new side since Gold Coast Titans in 2007, on Sunday (March 5) when they host one of the NRL title favourites, Sydney Roosters, at Suncorp Stadium.

Coached by Wayne Bennett, with Kristian Woolf his assistant, the Dolphins have recruited the likes of Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Anthony Milford.

Oliver Gildart is also in their squad after moving from Wests Tigers on a one-year contract, but the Dolphins have also confirmed another England centre who will join from 2024.

Farnworth, who moved to Australia at the age of 17, will leave Brisbane Broncos at the end of this season to join their new city rivals on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has made 53 NRL appearances to date, scoring 19 tries, and recovered from injury to play in four of England’s five matches at last year’s World Cup.

“We made a big play to get him for 2023 and just missed out, so to now secure him on a long-term deal is a huge win for our club,” said Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader.

“Herbie showed what a great player he can be in the NRL for the Broncos last year before injury hampered him.

“To see him bounce back from that biceps injury at the end of last year and demonstrate what a world-class performer he is (at the World Cup) was amazing.”

Farnworth’s England team-mate Dom Young is also reported to have decided his future, with Australian media claiming he will leave Newcastle Knights for Sydney Roosters at the end of this year.

The former Huddersfield Giants winger was one of the standouts of the World Cup, scoring nine tries, and in two seasons with the Knights he has scored 18 tries in 26 games.

The Roosters are expected to retain another England star, forward Victor Radley, on a long-term deal.

And another England star, John Bateman, has now arrived in Sydney to join his new club Wests Tigers after a lengthy visa delay.

Bateman will begin training with Wests today (Monday) and he is expected to make his debut for the club when they face Wests Tigers at Leichardt Oval on Sunday.

The 20-23 NRL season will also see three Englishmen joining the coaching ranks, with former Wigan assistant Lee Briers having joined Brisbane Broncos as an assistant to Kevin Walters, former Leeds, Toronto and Featherstone coach Brian McDermott joining Newcastle Knights as an assistant to Adam O’Brien and another former Leeds coach, Richard Agar, joining New Zealand Warriors as an assistant to Andrew Webster.

The NRL season begins this Thursday when Parramatta Eels host Melbourne Storm at CommBank Stadium. That game, plus two others, will be featured live on Sky Sports in the UK.

