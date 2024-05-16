England Knights challenged to post-season international match

DETERMINED Ireland coach Ged Corcoran is targeting a match against England Knights later this year to help fuel the country’s bid to return to the top table of international Rugby League.

The 41-year-old played for the Wolfhounds in the 2008 World Cup and coached them in 2022 after two tournaments as an assistant, but knows there is no chance of being involved in the next men’s event in 2026.

That’s after Ireland and Scotland were among the nations downgraded from full to affiliate membership of governing body the International Rugby League in March due to lack of participation, so ruling them out of World Cup qualification.

As well as fulfilling governance and financial criteria, full-member nations must meet participation targets in the senior, junior and women’s game, have a certain number of qualified coaches and play regular internationals.

Corcoran, who is from Co Offaly and became the first Irish-born coach of the country when he was appointed in April 2022, is committed to working with Rugby League Ireland chairman Jim Reynolds to improve the problem areas.

Ireland have not had a senior men’s match since the World Cup group game against New Zealand at Headingley in October 2022 – and their coach, one of Andrew Henderson’s assistant at Championship club York, is keen to end the waiting game.

Already working on a meeting with Netherlands in September, he wants to fix up a trio of fixtures, including one against England Knights, after holding training camps last year.

“There are hurdles to overcome, including the increasing cost of player insurance, but the commitment to getting games on is there and we are working hard to make progress on that front,” he said.

“We are also tackling the other issues which have led to losing full membership.

“It came against the background of some negativity within the country, which I think has cost us both players and sponsors, and the problems as a whole really go back almost ten years.

“There have also been a multitude of different boards at different levels, and for various reasons, a lack of action regarding compliance, particularly in terms of junior teams at our grassroots clubs.

“I’m a big believer in creating junior systems, because that underpins the whole set-up and creates a pathway to future senior international rugby, whether that be men’s, women’s or wheelchair.

“I and my assistant Joe O’Callaghan are working with grassroots coaches, who have been receptive to our initiatives, and we are convinced that our country produces natural athletes who could excel in Rugby League.

“We see that in the progress our age-group international teams have made, and we are working hard to maintain that.

“It’s going to take a combined effort in a number of areas to get to where we want to be, and the RLI motto ‘ní neart go cur le chéile’, meaning there is no strength without unity, sums it up.”

