England triumph over Wales in PDRL international

WALES 18 ENGLAND 70

IAN GOLDEN, South Wales Jets RLFC, Saturday

ENGLAND kept up their unbeaten run against Wales, but the hosts were happy to have scored three tries against their hosts for the first time.

Two went to new player-coach Ieuan Griffiths, who was also sinbinned in the second half, with Justin Martin, playing his final game for Wales, scoring the third. Paul Jones landed three conversions.

Steven Bates scored five tries for England and Adam Fleming kicked ten goals, with Darren Dean improving one effort. Nicholas Leigh and Callum Parkinson bagged a brace apiece and Tommy Pouncey, Darren Dean and Jamie Barnett nipped over.

WALES: Rhod Davis (Warrington Wolves), Connor Rice (Salford Red Devils), Tyma Hughes (Salford Red Devils), Dylan Hughes (Leeds Rhinos), Paul O’Keefe (Warrington Wolves), Paul Jones (Salford Red Devils), Sam Bowditch (Torfaen Tigers), Matthew Turner (Warrington Wolves), Ieuan Griffiths (Rhondda Outlaws), Justin Martin (Warrington Wolves), Jon Tranter (Wigan Warriors). Subs: Matthew James (Unattached), David Jones (Wakefield Trinity)

ENGLAND: Steve Bates (Leeds Rhinos), Nick Leigh (Leeds Rhinos), Callum Parkinson (Wakefield Trinity), Ben Seward (Wigan Warriors), Nick Kennedy (Castleford Tigers), Darren Dean (Wakefield Trinity), Adam Fleming (Wakefield Trinity), Harvey Redmonds (Leeds Rhinos), Jamie Barnett (Warrington Wolves), Ben Nicholson (Wakefield Trinity), John Clements (Wakefield Trinity). Subs: Tommy Pouncey (Leeds Rhinos), Mark Gummerson (Castleford Tigers), Corey Davies (Hull FC), Aaron Dibnah (Warrington Wolves), Lee Thornton (Wigan Warriors), Chris Young (Leeds Rhinos)

Referee: John Brewer