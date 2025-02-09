England’s Anna Davies vows to take fight to Australia in Las Vegas

ENGLAND and Wigan winger Anna Davies knows that the 20 players selected by Stuart Barrow to face Australia in Las Vegas are just weeks away from their toughest challenge yet.

Only three of those selected – Jodie Cunningham, Amy Hardcastle and Shona Hoyle – remain in the set-up from last time England faced the Jillaroos in 2017, with many others only entering the international scene after the last World Cup and featuring only against Wales and France in recent years.

Two players – Jas Bell of York Valkyrie and Wigan Warriors’ Jenna Foubister – will make their debuts if selected by Barrow, while three will come up against current and future team-mates with NRL trio Hollie-Mae Dodd, Georgia Roche and Paige Travis also selected.

While Davies is excited for what lies ahead she is aware others may react differently, but she is also confident that enough work has been done since the 82-0 win over Wales in November to prepare the squad for the challenge ahead.

“I just love to compete, so for me to potentially get to do that against the best really excites me,” Davies, who has scored seven tries in two England appearances, told League Express.

“Others might react differently and might be nervous, but for me the biggest thing is the desire to go and test yourself against the best.

“I might get shown up, I might not, but I have the chance to go now and be a part of that.

“We’ve been working really hard and have had a good number of sessions together to get things in place. We have put ourselves into a really good position to play Australia.

“We have a great opportunity and we want to take it. We are going out there to do a job and not just go to be part of a show.”

Australia have also named their squad for the historic Test match, which will form part of this season’s Ashes series, but their build up has been far from smooth sailing with long-standing coach Brad Donald resigning from his role, replaced by interim coach Jess Skinner.

England squad: Jas Bell (York Valkyrie), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (C) (St Helens), Georgie Dagger (York Valkyrie), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Hollie-Mae Dodd (Canberra Raiders), Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Newcastle Knights), Erin Stott (St Helens), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Paige Travis (Parramatta Eels), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Liv Wood (York Valkyrie).

Australia squad: Tarryn Aiken, Kezie Apps (c), Ali Brigginshaw (C), Lauren Brown, Yasmin Clydsdale, Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd, Jessika Elliston, Olivia Higgins, Keilee Joseph, Isabelle Kelly, Olivia Kernick, Shannon Mato, Mahalia Murphy, Tiana Penitani, Julia Robinson, Jessica Sergis, Simaima Taufa, Sarah Togatuki, Tamika Upton, Jakiya Whitfeld.