Ethan Strange helps Canberra Raiders beat North Queensland Cowboys

CANBERRA RAIDERS 26 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 12

TOM SMITH, GIO Stadium, Sunday

ETHAN STRANGE’S dream week continued as Canberra swept aside North Queensland on home turf.

Four days after making his State of Origin debut in New South Wales’ thrilling win over Queensland, Strange led the Raiders to a thumping victory, scoring a try and assisting another.

Blues team-mate Hudson Young also made a stand-out 150th NRL appearance, while Sebastian Kris claimed a double.

The result would have looked even more convincing if Ethan Sanders converted more than just one of his six shots at goal.

It’s only Canberra’s second home win this season, and snaps the Cowboys’ seven-game winning streak over the Raiders.

The Bunker denied Matthew Timoko before the Green Machine posted three tries in five minutes.

Strange gifted Kris his first, Savelio Tamale laid on a daring kick for Kaeo Weekes and Daine Laurie’s solo line break assisted Tom Starling.

North Queensland stand-off Liam Sutton pulled one back for the visitors.

But after Jaxon Purdue chased down Xavier Savage, Strange scooted over two minutes before the break.

Starling’s fancy footwork set up Kris’ second try soon after the restart, and Sanders lobbed a looping cut-out to send Savage into the right corner.

Heilum Luki grabbed a late consolation try off Jason Taumalolo and Jake Clifford added his second goal, but the Raiders cantered to victory.

RAIDERS: 1 Kaeo Weekes, 2 Savelio Tamale, 3 Sebastian Kris, 4 Matthew Timoko, 5 Xavier Savage, 6 Ethan Strange, 7 Ethan Sanders, 8 Corey Horsburgh, 9 Tom Starling, 10 Joseph Tapine, 11 Hudson Young, 12 Zac Hosking, 13 Daine Laurie. Subs: 14 Owen Pattie, 15 Ata Mariota, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Jed Stuart, 18 Chevy Stewart (not used), 19 Jordan Uta (not used)

Tries: Kris (13, 45), Weekes (15), Starling (17), Strange (48), Savage (61); Goals: Sanders 1/6

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Zac Laybutt, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 4 Tom Chester, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Liam Sutton, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Thomas Mikaele, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 11 Heilum Luki, 12 Sam McIntyre, 16 Matthew Lodge. Subs: 15 Griffin Neame, 17 Coen Hess, 18 Robert Derby (not used), 19 Ethan King, 20 Xavier Kerrisk (not used), 21 Wiremu Greig

Tries: Sutton (26), Luki (75); Goals: Clifford 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 14-6, 18-6; 22-6, 26-6, 26-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Ethan Strange; Cowboys: Heilum Luki

Penalty count: 4-7; Half-time: 18-6; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 16,268