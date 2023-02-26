Every point counts for Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith in charity bid

HARRY SMITH is looking forward to a big season as Wigan Warriors’ new number seven – and his success will be extra special to a local charity.

Last year the halfback helped steer Wigan to Challenge Cup glory before making his England debut in the pre-World Cup game against Fiji.

Smith is also an ambassador of Joseph’s Goal, a charity set up by the parents of terminally ill 13-year-old Joseph Kendrick.

The charity raises awareness of Joseph’s rare genetic disorder, non-ketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH), and raises funds for research.

Smith will be doing his bit to help this season with £100 for every try he scores and £10 for every goal going to Joseph’s Goal, thanks to the sponsorship of Jane and Simon Kelley at Auto Time Systems Northern Ltd.

“I’m an ambassador of Joseph’s Goal through my girlfriend’s grandad. It’s a great cause, and a family friend is sponsoring me,” said Smith.

“We want to get as much support and coverage behind it as we can.

“There’s a bit of pressure on me on the goal-kicking side, but I don’t score too many tries so I think I’m alright there!”

If Smith can replicate last season’s seven tries and 95 goals, well over £1,500 would be raised.

And the 23-year-old is looking to build on what was his best campaign to date.

He said: “For me it was a really successful season. I learned a lot, I managed to get a solid run of games in the starting team and the bit of silverware made it really good.

“On the whole it was very positive, but I know I still have areas to improve on if I want to get to the next level.

“It’s just consistency in my defensive actions, and in attack being more on the ball every play.”

That will be the expectation now that Smith has been entrusted with the number seven jersey, following Thomas Leuluai’s retirement.

“A lot of legends have worn the shirt before me so it is a great honour for me. There are names like Tommy, Andy Gregory, Shaun Edwards, Matty Smith.

“There’s no pressure but just an excitement.”

