Every Super League’s squad numbers for the 2025 season so far

THE 2025 Super League season is less than two months away as the 12 top flight clubs aim for greatness in the next campaign.

Wakefield Trinity have replaced London Broncos in Super League following the latter’s relegation whilst Wigan Warriors go into the 2025 season as Challenge Cup and Grand Final holders.

Each of the 12 Super League clubs have added to their squads for the next campaign and here are all of the squad numbers announced so far.

Castleford Tigers

1 Tex Hoy, 2 Jason Qareqare, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Innes Senior, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Liam Horne, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jeremiah Simbiken, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Judah Rimbu, 15 George Griffin, 16 Cain Robb, 17 Luke Hooley, 18 Josh Hodson, 19 Sam Hall, 20 Muizz Mustapha, 21 Sylvester Namo, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Fletcher Rooney, 24 Josh Simm, 25 Will Tate, 26 George Hill, 27 Jenson Windley, 28 Akim Matvejev, 29 Alfie Horwell, 30 Daniel Sarbah, 32 Woody Walker, 33 Sam Darley, 34 Jacob Hall, 35 Dan Okoro

Catalans Dragons

N/A

Huddersfield Giants

1 Jacob Gagai, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jake Bibby, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Oliver Wilson, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Fenton Rogers, 19 Tom Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Taane Milne, 24 Aidan McGowan, 25 Jack Billington, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 28 Connor Carr, 29 George Flanagan, 30 Jack Bibby.

Hull FC

1 Jordan Rapana, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Zak Hardaker, 4 Ed Chamberlain, 5 Tom Briscoe, 6 Jordan Abdull, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Ligi Sao, 11 Jed Cartwright, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 15 Oliver Holmes, 16 Yusuf Aydin, 17 Jack Ashworth, 19 Brad Fash, 20 Davy Litten, 21 Will Gardiner, 22 Lewis Martin, 23 Logan Moy, 24 Jack Charles, 25 Denive Balmforth, 26 Zach Jebson, 27 Matty Laidlaw, 28 Nick Staveley, 29 Ryan Westerman, 30 Callum Kemp.

Hull KR

1 Niall Evalds, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Michael McIlorum, 15, Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Broadbent, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Jack Brown, 22 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 23 Lee Kershaw, 24 Eribe Doro, 25 Bill Leyland, 26 AJ Wallace, 27 Leon Ruan, 28 Zach Fishwick, 29 Louix Gorman, 30 Leo Tennison, 31 Lennie Ellis, 32 Connor Barley, 33 Harvey Horne, 34 Neil Tchamambe.

Leeds Rhinos

N/A

Leigh Leopards

N/A

Salford Red Devils

N/A

St Helens

1 Jack Welsby, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Konrad Hurrell, 4 Mark Percival, 5 Jon Bennison, 6 Tristan Sailor, 7 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Curtis Sironen, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Moses Mbye, 15 James Bell, 16 Matt Whitley, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Jake Wingfield, 19 George Delaney, 20 Lewis Murphy, 21 Noah Stephens, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Jake Burns, 24 Jonny Vaughan, 25 Tee Ritson, 26 Harry Robertson, 27 George Whitby, 28 Will Roberts, 29 Dayon Sambou, 30 Owen Dagnall, 31 Leon Cowen, 32 Ciaran Nolan, 33 Alfie Sinclair, 34 Jake Davies, 35 Cole Marsh.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt, 2 Lachlan Walmsley, 3 Cam Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Olly Russell, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Josh Griffin, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Tommy Doyle, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Renouf Atoni, 17 Matty Storton, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 19 Oliver Pratt, 20 Mason Lino, 21 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Luke Bain, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Matty Russell, 25 Jack Croft, 26 Myles Lawford, 27 Isaac Shaw, 28 Harvey Smith, 29 Noah Booth.

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Rodrick Tai, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Leon Hayes, 8 James Harrison, 9 Danny Walker, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Joe Philbin, 16 Zane Musgrove, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Oli Leyland, 19 Stefan Ratchford, 20 Connor Wrench, 21 Adam Holroyd, 22 Tom Whitehead, 23 Cai Taylor-Wray, 24 Max Wood, 25 Lucas Green, 26 Dan Russell, 27 Luke Thomas, 28 Jake Thewlis, 29 Zac Bardsley-Rowe, 30 Dan Okoro, 31 Alfie Johnson, 32 Nolan Tupaea, 33 Arron Lindop.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field, 2 Abbas Miski, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Willie Isa, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Liam Byrne, 17 Kruise Leeming, 18 Warriors fans, 19 Tyler Dupree, 20 Harvie Hill, 21 Sam Walters, 22 Zach Eckersley, 23 Tom Forber, 24 Jack Farrimond, 25 Sam Eseh, 26 Jacob Douglas, 27 Harvey Makin, 28 Tiaki Chan, 29 Taylor Kerr, 30 Nathan Lowe, 31 Lukas Mason, 32 Noah Hodkinson, 33 Kian McDermott, 34 George Hirst.

