Ex-Australia and Leeds star Tony Currie looks back on glittering career

Tony Currie did it all in rugby league – and now the former Queensland and Australia star reflects on the career that shaped him.

TONY CURRIE eventually came full circle in a career that took him from the suburban grounds of Brisbane with the Wests Panthers to the bright lights of Sydney with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos.

Adding in a stint with Leeds in the 1984-85 season, Currie wound down his career with one last hurrah at the junior club that gave him his first big break in rugby league.

A premiership winner with both the Bulldogs and Broncos, the proud Indigenous man reminisces about a career that ultimately led to enormous success.

“I couldn’t have written the script any better with my career. I pretty much did it all.

“I was born in Brisbane and rugby league has been in the Currie blood for many years.

“My uncle Allan was a legend in Brisbane club football with the Eastern Suburbs Tigers and he was the fella I wanted to emulate.

“I am a member of the Mumumjai tribe from the Beaudesert/Tweed Heads area where my grandfather roamed.

“He was a black man playing representative footy, something that was quite rare back then.”

Currie played all his junior football at Wests Panthers in Brisbane, based in the suburb of Bardon.

“Wests were the easybeats back in my day, but the Panthers were always competitive.

“In 1982, I won the Brisbane Rugby League Rothmans Medal at a time when the local competition boasted the likes of Wally Lewis, Gene Miles and Mal Meninga.

“I finished my career at Wests when I left the Broncos, so it was a nice way to end my playing days at my junior club.

“1982 turned out to be a highlight of my career, as it marked my debut for Queensland at the SCG. That evening, I was on the bench alongside Fatty Vautin and took to the field during the final 15 minutes of the game.

“Playing for Queensland was incredible and I ran out in that Maroons jersey on 15 separate occasions — priceless memories for me.”

Currie also added seven Australian Test caps to his impressive résumé, fulfilling a boyhood dream.

“I told Mum when I was a kid that one day I would play for Australia — and I did.

“I worked hard in those early days and played alongside some of the game’s greats.”

In the 1984-85 off-season, Currie was set to join Wigan, but the deal fell through at the last minute and he instead signed with Leeds.

“Where do I start with Leeds?

“Wow, what a city, what a club, and what an honour it was to pull on that jersey.

“That stint at Leeds was one of the highlights of my career. I suited the English game and the players and supporters were fantastic.

“One bloke I loved at Leeds was Harry Jepson. He was one of the best human beings you could ever meet.

“I owe a lot to Harry because he made Leeds a home away from home for my family and I.”

Currie’s performances at Headingley drew the attention of Canterbury Bulldogs CEO Peter Moore, leading to a move on the advice of Leeds coach Malcolm Clift.

“The Bulldogs were looking for an outside back and somehow Mal got in contact with Peter and gave me a glowing reference.

“In 1986, I missed the NSWRL Grand Final with a hamstring injury, but in 1988 we returned and defeated Balmain.

“That whole Grand Final experience was such a buzz.

“The Bulldogs had a fantastic team in the 80s and I was blessed to be a part of it.

“I reckon Terry Lamb was the best player I ever played with. His toughness and skill were next level.”

Currie later joined the Brisbane Broncos after a phone call to coach Wayne Bennett, enjoying further success.

“Wayne supported my return and offered me a place. Though the pay wasn’t high, I explained what I needed, and John Ribot met me in Sydney to finalise the contract at a pub.

“I spent four great seasons at the Broncos, winning another premiership in 1992 and the World Club Challenge against Wigan in England.

“During my last season with the Broncos, I was physically worn out, and the club was aware of it. Still, Wayne kept me on because I remained loyal to the team and didn’t ask for a high salary — showing you the kind of person he is.

“I ended up finishing my playing career with Wests in 1993, where it all started for me, winning the BRL Grand Final. That was a fitting end, hanging up the boots for good.”

Currie then moved into coaching, taking on roles with Wests Panthers and later London Broncos.

“I loved my time in London. Richard Branson gave me the freedom to sign some high-quality players and I had a decent squad to work with.

“London could be successful if the right plan was put into place. It has so much going for it — it just needs a knight in shining armour.

“I hope Darren Lockyer can bring that much-needed spark to the club. They’re a great club, London, and I wish them well.”

These days, Currie runs a tyre business in Brisbane, which he has owned for the past 26 years, while maintaining his passion for rugby league.

“My wife Moira has truly been my anchor throughout this whole experience.

“I married my sweetheart for a reason — she’s always stood by my side and supported everything I did in my career.

“You can have all the accolades and trophies you want, but family will always come first for me, because without them, success doesn’t exist.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)