Ex-Bradford and Wigan boss Brian Noble slams IMG for being “unreasonably slow” as he calls on them to stop “dragging their feet”

IMG’S latest plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league were given the green light by representatives of all 36 professional clubs last week at a meeting in Huddersfield.

Almost 90% of those present voted in IMG’s plans with clubs set to know more about the proposals as the year goes on.

For former Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors boss Brian Noble, however, he has blasted the lack of decisiveness in decision-making.

“I don’t know, it’s early days but I don’t know,” Noble said on the Rugby League Outsiders YouTube channel.

“I’ll tell you why I don’t know, it just seems to me that they make a decision to do something then give all the clubs ten weeks to work it out. They seem to be dragging their feet.

“If they’re going to take governance of the game and they want it to look a certain way, they can do that. However, if they’re at the behest of all the clubs, so all of these things need to be voted on that does slow the mechanism down.

“I think it’s unreasonably slow at the moment, I think there’s some things that they know need to happen and they should happen and they should be getting to the point of doing those kind of things.”

Noble believes that there needs to be an independent body making decisions that all clubs can get onboard with.

“Autocratic benevolence is what I like to call it. You need somebody making decisions with some good people around them and then the clubs buying into it.

“Somebody independent has to make some decisions, somebody who’s intelligent and articulate and they’re good decisions, if you can justify the decisions – ‘we are doing this because of this’.

“Let’s not make any bones about this. You can make a wrong decision and still change it, ‘we made a wrong decision so we’re going to change it’.

“I just think it needs a little bit more speed and a few more incisive decisions.”