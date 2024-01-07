Ex-Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars prop Dalton Desmond-Walker signs for UK club

FORMER Bradford Bulls and Keighley Cougars prop Dalton Desmond-Walker has signed a two-year deal with Championship side Whitehaven.

No stranger to the British game Desmond-Walker has made 58 appearances for West Wales Raiders and Keighley Cougars and was a part of the Keighley side that gained promotion to the Championship going unbeaten in their 2022 League 1 campaign.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Desmond-Walker had signed for Bradford but decided to return home to his native Australia and has been playing in France in recent months.

Speaking about signing Desmond-Walker, Haven head coach Jonty Gorley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dalton to the club, he’s a player we’ve looked at for a while.

“He’s a big thing at 6ft 4 and 104kg and gives us that size that I’ve been looking for. Dalton has previous experience of the UK, playing for West Wales and he was part of the Keighley squad that won league 1 and had a stint with Bradford.

“He’s an aggressive fella, I remember him being sent off for West Wales against ‘Haven at the rec. I’m looking forward to Dalton getting here, he should be here in about three weeks, waiting of his visa.

“He’s been keeping himself fit playing in France, so should be up to speed when he gets here.”

Desmond-Walker becomes the 23rd member of the 2023 squad ahead of Haven’s first pre-season encounter against Widnes Vikings in Jack Owens Testimonial on Sunday 14th January at DCBL Stadium, Widnes followed by the annual Ike Southward Memorial Trophy fixture vs Workington Town on Sunday 21st January at Fibrus Community Stadium, Workington.

