Ex-Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr backed for major head coaching gig

FORMER Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr is being backed for a major head coaching gig.

Carr made quite the impression in his time at Rovers back in 2019, guiding Featherstone to the Championship’s Million Pound Game that year.

Of course, the West Yorkshire side had to travel to the Toronto Wolfpack where they went down 24-6, but Carr’s success has seen him rise through the ranks in the NRL to the point of being Parramatta Eels’ assistant coach.

Much has been made of Carr both in the UK and in Australia and one of his former Featherstone players, Cameron King, has backed the 34-year-old to take over at the St George Illawarra Dragons with Anthony Griffin’s job said to be under fire.

King, who previously played for the likes of the Eels and North Queensland Cowboys, wrote on social media: “If the Dragons are looking towards the future for a coach, I’d be looking no further than assistant coach Ryan Carr. He’s a young, quality coach who’s had success. He’s ready to be an NRL coach in my opinion.”

If the Dragons are looking towards the future for a coach I’d be looking no further than assistant coach Ryan Carr. He’s a young, quality coach who’s had success. He’s ready to be an NRL coach in my opinion ✌🏼 #redv — Cameron King (@CAMKINGY) March 27, 2023

It’s a ringing endorsement indeed, with King enamouring himself to the Featherstone fans in his short spell at the Millennium Stadium, registering almost 30 appearances during 2019.